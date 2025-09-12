Retailers React: What challenges do you face when recruiting employees?

By FCNews Staff
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What challenges do you face when recruiting employees?

Here are their responses:

“Our biggest challenge is finding employees willing to put the effort into showing up to work and giving it their all eight hours a day. There aren’t pre-screening tools out there that can gauge a person’s work ethic. We must try them out and see where things end up. We have been blessed to find people who want to work hard every day.”

                                                  —Ryan Boender

                                          Sackett’s Flooring Solutions

                                                Kalamazoo, Mich.

“The biggest challenge in recruiting today is lack of work motivation. In Silicon Valley, many are drawn to the allure of high-tech roles but lack practical commitment. Plus, competing with the area’s high salary expectations makes it difficult to attract talent.”

—Rick Oderio

Conklin Bros

San Jose, Calif.

“Our biggest challenge is finding people with the right mindset and integrity to grow with us. In flooring/ remodeling, skill matters, but culture fit matters just as much. You can teach skills, but character is another story. We’re growing teams rooted in accountability, adaptability and pride in doing things the right way.”

—Mindy Lawley

Brian’s Flooring & Design

Birmingham, Ala.

“For us it’s been a struggle to find the right mix of pay and benefits. Finding people willing to work for straight commission is also difficult.”

—Joe Elder

Hiller’s Flooring America

Rochester, Minn.

 

“Our focus is finding the next generation to bring into our company so we can better implement the use of technology into our business. Our biggest challenge is positioning the flooring industry as the incredible opportunity it provides for a lifelong career as we compete with other industries that appear to be more attractive to someone just starting out on their career path.”

—Kelby Frederick

         Texas Floor & Home by Carpet One

Denton, Texas

 

