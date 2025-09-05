Saroyan Hardwoods hires Kendra Griffin as CMO

Los Angelas—Saroyan Hardwoods announced the hiring of Kendra Griffin to the position of chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives and driving the progressive rebrand of the company.

Saroyan Hardwoods is a fourth generation, family-owned company founded in 1947 on three principals: quality, integrity and personal service. Based here with six facilities across the country, Saroyan Hardwoods has grown with one goal in mind: to manufacture and distribute the finest hardwood products possible. In addition to the fine, custom-designed hardwood flooring, molding and millwork it is known for, the company now offers prefinishing capabilities.

“Saroyan Hardwoods is thrilled to have Kendra Griffin join our team,” said Jeff Saroyan of Saroyan Hardwoods. “Her marketing experience, relationships and deep understanding of the industry will help propel the business and support our invaluable partnerships.”

Griffin brings more than 15 years of marketing and sales experience in the wood flooring industry. In 2009, Griffin joined AB Media, Inc., and shortly after moved into the role of account executive for what was then Hardwood Floors Magazine. In this role, she worked closely with the NWFA, and in 2010, she also took on NWFA Wood Flooring Expo booth and sponsorship sales. In 2018, she was instrumental in rebranding the magazine as Wood Floor Business, an independent media brand dedicated to serving the wood flooring industry.