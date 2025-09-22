Style & Design award winners 2025 announced

Floor Covering News announced the winners of its second annual FCNewStyle & Design Awards, a program that recognizes outstanding achievement in product visuals across today’s most popular flooring segments.

This year’s winners, 12 in all, covered the major flooring categories, broken down by subcategories in some segments. The format was updated for this year’s contest, which recognizes only one manufacturer per product segment. This year’s competition drew scores of entries from across the industry.

And the winners are:

Carpet: Karastan—Black Label Area

Rugs: Stanton—Tori Rug

LVT: Karnden—Opus

SPC: COREtec—COREtec Tile

Sheet: Beauflor—Blacktex HD

Peel & Stick: IFC/Canopy—Flex

WPC: HF Design—VersaCore Pure Edge

Laminate: Stanton Design— Hickory Lake Clove

Hardwood Residential: Fabrica—Artisan

Hardwood Commercial: Hallmark—True Collection

Floor Tile: Del Conca—Horizons

Wall Tile: Daltile—Golden Angelite

“Winning this award puts manufacturers’ products on an elevated platform, gaining them immediate industry recognition,” said Steven Feldman, co-publisher of FCNews. “Taking home an award enhances overall brand image and positions companies as design-oriented.”

Soft Surface: Carpet

Winner: Karastan – Black Label

About the product

For 96 years the Karastan brand has been synonymous with luxury. This year, the brand steered design leadership in soft surface with its most expansive launch to date—the Black Label collection.

This refined collection showcases carefully curated designs that evoke low-key luxury. Each handwoven wool style in the Karastan Black Label portfolio is billed as a work of art, merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

To make a statement in-store, Karastan Black Label is merchandised on an easy-toshop, eye-catching destination wall or a small destination display where space is more limited. Destination display sample cards are designed to stand out with high-end finishes and promote the ability to create custom rugs.

Why it deserves recognition

A Best of Surfaces winner in Style & Design for 2025, Karastan Black Label has that “it” factor. Since its introduction, flooring retailers have talked about the sleek look and design of the line and its display and eagerly waited for the chance to sell it. “It’s sharp, it’s different, it’s got an exclusive look to it—a Cadillac or Aston Martin look to it,” said Andrew Thompson, sales manager, National Design Mart, Medina, Ohio. “It’s got an attitude about it.”

Michael Longwill, president of Airbase Carpet and Tile Mart, New Castle, Del., summed it up this way: “Its breathtakingly beautiful.”

Highlights:

Crafted from 100% New Zealand wool in unique patterns

Crush and static resistant

The Talas line is offered in six styles (shown is Boardwalk)

All broadloom offerings can be customized into an area rug

Soft Surface: Area Rugs

Winner: Stanton – Tori Rug

About the product

Sophisticated, timeless and statement-making, the Tori Rug in Raindrop reimagines a classic plaid with fresh appeal. Its crisp lines and versatile palette create a foundation that is both bold and refined, capable of elevating a variety of interiors.

Crafted from 100% New Zealand wool, Tori offers natural softness and rich texture that enhances its tailored design. Available in five colors and multiple sizes, this rug delivers versatility and enduring style, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a design that feels both current and classic.

Why it deserves recognition

The Tori Rug stands out for its ability to transform a traditional plaid motif into something elevated and design-forward. Its clean geometry, layered with a contemporary color story, captures the right balance of timelessness and modernity, a signature of great design.

“We are known for our elevated designs. We differentiate by design and Tori Rug in Raindrop is a prime example of that uniqueness,” said Christine Zampaglione, vice president of marketing for Stanton.

Highlights:

Resilient: P&S/WPC/SPC/LVT/sheet

LVT Winner: Karndean – Opus

About the product

The Opus glue-down collection skews modern and contemporary, expanding the creative palette with everything from wood- and stone-inspired luxury vinyl designs to abstract and geometric visuals.

With the introduction of 10 new wood- and stone-inspired luxury vinyl designs, the Opus collection has gotten a significant refresh. Long distinguished for its cool grey tones and modern aesthetics, the new wood and stone designs bring warmth to Opus, broadening the collection’s appeal. A glue-down collection with a 20-mil wear layer, Opus is ideal for creating custom installations that include Karndean’s glue-down design strips and borders.

Why it deserves recognition

“When we introduced the Opus collection in 2012, it was a deliberate choice to expand the creative palette both residentially and commercially,” said Jenne Ross, director of product. “With beautifully crafted wood-inspired LVP designs, stone-inspired LVT designs, abstract visuals and geometric patterns, the Style & Design Award is a testament to the collection’s continued relevance for creating stylish interior spaces.”

Highlights:

Wood- and stone-inspired designs

Abstract and geometric visuals

Glue-down installation

20-mil wear layer

Custom installations

SPC Winner: COREtec Tile

About the product

COREtec’s Raw Terra Cotta is a hand-designed terra cotta visual that boasts an earthy and textural look. The images were created by hand using clay, then scanned and digitally finished. Another unique element of this new LVT style is that it features an 18 x 18 square tile visual on an 18 x 36-inch SPC tile format, thanks to an innovative product design that incorporates an integrated grout line in the center of the tile. Every pattern in this COREtec Tile line received the same level of care, ensuring that each surface not only meets high aesthetic standards but also resonates with current and emerging trends—from soft, tactile luxury to nostalgic-modern layering— demonstrating how thoughtful artistry and modern design technology can create surfaces that are both timeless and trend forward.

Why it deserves recognition

“This line celebrates the artistry and meticulous curation that goes into every detail of design,” said Sarah Gist, director of COREtec product design. “Our handmade style, Raw Terra Cotta, stands out as a true example of organic modern and quiet luxury trends. Raw Terra Cotta’s pattern was carefully hand-poured by our product designer, then scanned and digitally rendered to capture the perfect balance of movement, texture and subtle color variation. The result is a surface that feels alive yet understated — perfectly aligned with today’s demand for natural, tactile and sophisticated interiors. Being recognized in FCNew’s 2025 Style and Design Awards highlights the innovative approach and design-led thinking at the heart of this product.”

Highlights:

Hand-designed terra cotta visual

Color and visual depth

Integrated grout line

18 x 18 square tile visual on 18 x 36 SPC construction

Peel & Stick Winner: IFC – Flex Resilient

About the product

Flex was created to deliver the premium look and performance of luxury vinyl with the added freedom to install in a variety of layouts without limits. At its core, Flex blends high-end style with long-lasting durability in a way that’s both practical and aspirational. The collection offers versatile, design-driven visuals that capture the warmth and authenticity of natural materials while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic. With its integrated grouted edge, Flex achieves the realistic appearance of traditional tile, while enabling quick installation over existing hard surface floors—including trending checkerboard layouts—to expand creative possibilities.

Installation is simplified with patented SetaGrip technology, which ensures a secure, lasting bond without the mess, hassle or downtime of traditional tile methods. A fiberglass mesh layer further enhances stability and durability, making Flex exceptionally strong in high-traffic environments.

Unlike typical peel-and-stick flooring, Flex is engineered at 5mm thick with true commercial-grade durability. It resists wear, water and daily foot traffic while maintaining its beauty, giving retailers and consumers confidence it will perform for years to come.

Why it deserves recognition

“Flex deserved this recognition because it completely redefines what peel-and-stick flooring can be,” said Sarah Ballew, marketing director. “Traditionally, this category carried connotations of compromise—products that were convenient but not necessarily stylish or durable. Flex breaks that mold. It elevates the category by combining timeless, elevated design with intuitive self-adhering installation and true commercial-grade performance and durability. The result is a floor that looks as good as it performs, offering beauty, resilience and accessibility all in one.”

Highlights:

Design-driven visuals

Integrated grouted edge

Quick installation over existing hard surface floors

SetaGrip technology, which ensures a secure, lasting bond

5mm thick with true commercial grade quality

Sheet Winner: Beauflor – Blacktex HD

About the product

Inspired by art and style, this luxury vinyl roll collection showcases the latest trends in design, color and embossing technology in 20 designs— giving users the realistic look of real wood or tile at a fraction of the cost. The waterproof product has a 16-mil wear layer and heavy-duty, 110-gauge construction, which is extremely durable, scratch resistant and easy to maintain—keeping floors looking great for years and reducing the need for costly replacement.

The unique textile backing helps smooth irregularities in the subfloor, making Blacktex HD easy to install with minimal floor prep (can be loose laid up to 500 square feet). It also makes floors warm, comfortable and quiet underfoot with superior noise reduction. These unique performance benefits are achieved through advancements in manufacturing technology, construction, wear layer and finish proprietary to Beauflor. All backed by a lifetime residential warranty and a 10-year light commercial warranty.

Why it deserves recognition

“Customers consistently tell us that Blacktex HD is the best luxury vinyl roll product on the market due to its unmatched combination of aesthetics, durability and sustainability,” said John Butcher, director of marketing & product development, Beauflor USA. “It’s beautiful, waterproof, easy to install, easy to clean and easy to match with any home’s style or lifestyle—because at Beauflor we believe that ‘Easy is Beautiful’.”

Highlights:

Soft and comfortable underfoot

Environmentally friendly (no ortho-phthalates)

Scuff and wear resistant

Easy maintenance

20 designs for a variety of tastes and aesthetics

Waterproof

FloorScore certified

WPC Winner: HF Design – VersaCore Pure Edge

About the product

VersaCore Pure Edge brings the warmth and elegance of hardwood to life with hi-definition wood visuals that are virtually indistinguishable from the hardwood. Its true natural edge finish enhances authenticity.

Pure Edge is more than just looks—it’s built to last. Each 9-inch, ultra-wide plank stretches an impressive 72 inches in length, giving open spaces a bold, modern statement. Beneath its refined surface lies serious strength: a 28-mil commercial-grade wear layer engineered for high-traffic durability. From bustling family rooms to busy commercial settings, Pure Edge stands strong against the demands of everyday life.

At its core, Pure Edge offers superior waterproof protection, with advanced WPC technology and a locking system designed to keep spills, splashes and moisture from becoming a problem. This means peace of mind in kitchens, baths and beyond.

Why it deserves recognition

“VersaCore Pure Edge sets a new design standard in its category,” said Chris Wieliczko, marketing director, HF Design. “Elegant 9-inch-wide planks, authentic hardwood true edge treatment and hi-definition visuals balanced with waterproof core technology blends timeless style with everyday practicality. A wide range of organic earth tone colors are available for retailers and designers to elevate any room. We are grateful for this prestigious award and will continue to introduce forward trending styles and innovative solutions.

Highlights:

High-definition hardwood visuals

True natural edge finish

9 x 72-inch sizing

28-mil commercial-grade wear layer

Waterproof

Laminate

Winner: Stanton Design — Hickory Lake Clove

About the product

Hickory Lake in Clove, part of Stanton’s signature Nuvo Lux 8 Collection, embodies the organic beauty of authentic hickory wood. Its striking contrasts of light and dark tones flow naturally across 8 x 48 planks, creating visual movement that draws the eye and warms any space.

The distinguished character of Hickory Lake comes from its ability to balance rustic authenticity with refined styling. With its rich Clove colorway, this laminate design offers an approachable yet elevated look that feels equally at home in residential or light commercial settings.

Nuvo Lux laminate floors come in 7.7 x 48 and 7.7 x 60 plank options and feature pressed beveled edges on all four sides for a more realistic wood visual. The product boasts a high AC5 rating for wear, features i4F locking technology and comes in a 12mm (10mm + 2mm pad) format.

Why it deserves recognition

Hickory Lake Clove is celebrated for its highly realistic styling that brings out the personality of hickory in a fresh, design-driven way. The interplay of light and shadow within the grain delivers a sense of depth and artistry, turning functional flooring into a statement-making style choice. “It’s all about the visuals, the overall richness, the color and the palette of color from light to dark and everything in between,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surface.

Highlights:

Rich clove colorway with authentic hickory character

Striking contrasts of light and dark tones

8 x 48 planks showcase natural movement

Style-focused design that elevates laminate visuals

Hardwood: Residential

Winner: Fabrica — Artisan

About the product

The Dixie Group, parent company of the high-end, high-style Masland and Fabrica brands, continues to expand its overall portfolio to include today’s hottest hard surface products. Its latest effort in this regard is the Fabrica Artisan Custom Wood program.

Artisan was designed to offer end users authentic, French white oak planks with solid constructions. The program, which is strictly custom, is currently available in three platforms: 5 /8-inch-thick overall thickness (including a 3mm face layer) on a 7-inch-wide board in random lengths up to 86 inches; a 3 /4-inch-thick overall thickness (including a 5mm face layer) on an 8-inch-wide platform in random lengths up to nearly 9.5 feet; and a second 3 /4-inch-thick option (also a 5mm face layer) on an 10-inchwide platform in random lengths up to nearly 9.5 feet. The program is currently available in 12 open-line colors.

Why it deserves recognition

Every plank in the Artisan Custom Wood program is unique with distinct characteristics, making the customer’s floor a one-of-a-kind show-stopper. “Artisan Hardwood puts design in your hands, letting you customize color, plank size and layout to match the latest interior trends,” said Tami Stahl, vice president of marketing, The Dixie Group. “It’s style-forward flooring that turns every homeowner into a tastemaker.”

Highlights:

12 standard colors offered

Custom colors made to order in four weeks

Herringbone and chevron patterns available

Matching trim made from actual flooring planks with exact stain

Custom trim profiles available, including stair treads, ceiling beams

Hardwood: Commercial

Winner: Hallmark—True collection

About the product

The main attraction of the popular Knightrider jewelry store in Orlando, Fla., might be the “bling” behind the display cases, but the first thing shoppers see when they walk into the store are the “gems” on the floor. Not diamonds, watches or gold chains, but rather three eye-catching colors from Hallmark’s signature True collection: Onyx, Silver Needle and Neroli. All feature French white oak using Hallmark’s proprietary through-color technology.

Hallmark Floors is the first to master this revolutionary technology of replicating “the bog-wood process” that occurs when logs lie buried in lakes, rivers and waterways for hundreds of years, deprived of oxygen and sunlight. This natural process can take centuries for the wood to turn from its natural color to deep golden brown or even completely black.

Why it deserves recognition

“These cherished wood treasures are in high demand worldwide for use in furniture and flooring,” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing, Hallmark Floors. “True bog-wood, driftwood and weathered barn wood are all very rare. Now Hallmark has made these prized finishes available to everyone through our True hardwood flooring collection.”

Highlights:

Unique surface treatment that saturates colors throughout the top face layer

Color is achieved without using stains or dyes

Nu Oil coating creates a highly durable, fade-resistant finish

Engineered construction features ultra-thick wear layer

Ceramic: Floor Tile

Winner: Del Conca – Horizons

About the product

Horizons blends concrete and stone into an elegant, contemporary form, giving life to a versatile material rich in character. The collection is available in varied formats—ranging from 4 x 12 to 24 x 48, mosaics and trims—and is suitable for residential, light commercial, commercial and even heavy commercial applications. With rectified edges and a wide palette of neutral tones (ivory, white, gray, graphite), Horizons brings clean sophistication and flexibility for indoor environments. It’s ideal for creating polished, minimalistic surfaces with seamless finishes.

Why it deserves recognition

“Horizons deserves the win because it captures the understated elegance of industrial concrete and the refined charm of natural stone without depending on bold veining—instead, its subtle texture, gentle tonality and clean edges make it effortlessly versatile,” said Mauricio Inglada Rubio, vice president of marketing and sales. “It’s a design that enhances spaces quietly but meaningfully.”

Highlights:

Dual character: The option to express more stone or more concrete in design depending on the setting

Four versatile colorways that can adapt to different lighting and architectural contexts

Rectified edges for cleaner lines and better alignment in installations

Multiple sizes, including large format and smaller chip formats for patterns or detail work

Suitability across residential to heavy commercial uses

Ceramic: Wall Tile

Winner: Daltile – Golden Angelite

About the product

With intricate streaks of amber and honey-toned hues cascading across the surface, Daltile’s Panoramic Golden Angelite is designed to exude warmth and sophistication. An ideal choice for luxurious interiors, this 127 x 64 porcelain features a luminous white base with flowing gold veining. Whether used for countertops, floors or walls, this design balances classic refinement and contemporary appeal, bringing charm to any space. Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain extra-large slabs provide seemingly endless design possibilities by marrying the visuals and style of natural stone and marble slabs with the superior performance and accessible price point of porcelain tile.

Why it deserves recognition

“This series is 2cm with true through veining,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile. “It’s the first porcelain that the color of the vein and the detail goes through the body, mimicking natural stone. Plus, you don’t have to do a miter. You can straight cut and polish as you would with natural stone. That’s a huge positive. This technology is new. We really are the first to come to market with it. And its inspiration is an Italian marble called Calacatta Macchia Vecchia, which, because of its structure, is difficult to bring in as a natural stone. That is the inspiration.”

Highlights: