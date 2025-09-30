Tarkett adds new colors to VCT II collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has added 12 accent colors to its VCT II collection. The new hues, which span the rainbow, encourage playful creativity in schools and retail settings.

“VCT II has been a long-trusted solution for its merging of great design and outstanding value,” said Jason McKee, senior director of commercial resilient. “With the addition of these new colors, customers can enjoy the same durability and reliability they’ve counted on for years, while also unlocking new ways to elevate their everyday spaces.”

The new colors include: Limoncello; Golden Maize; Orange Tango; Red Rose; Bold Crimson; Imperial; Bright Blue; Mariner; Very Navy; Teal Royale; Groovin Green; and Hunt Club.

Designers can mix and match the new shades with the collection’s existing palette of 45 colors. The mix of neutrals and accents allows for creative layouts. For further customization, Tarkett’s Imaginations Custom Floor Design program can create unique shapes that support wayfinding, branding and spatial division.

Tarkett makes VCT II with 85% limestone, giving it the strength to withstand heavy traffic and rolling loads. It is ortho-phthalate-free, FloorScore certified and eligible for Tarkett’s Restart take-back and recycling program at the end of its life.