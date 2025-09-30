Tarkett adds new colors to VCT II collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTarkett adds new colors to VCT II collection

VCT IISolon, Ohio—Tarkett has added 12 accent colors to its VCT II collection. The new hues, which span the rainbow, encourage playful creativity in schools and retail settings.

“VCT II has been a long-trusted solution for its merging of great design and outstanding value,” said Jason McKee, senior director of commercial resilient. “With the addition of these new colors, customers can enjoy the same durability and reliability they’ve counted on for years, while also unlocking new ways to elevate their everyday spaces.”

The new colors include: Limoncello; Golden Maize; Orange Tango; Red Rose; Bold Crimson; Imperial; Bright Blue; Mariner; Very Navy; Teal Royale; Groovin Green; and Hunt Club.

Designers can mix and match the new shades with the collection’s existing palette of 45 colors. The mix of neutrals and accents allows for creative layouts. For further customization, Tarkett’s Imaginations Custom Floor Design program can create unique shapes that support wayfinding, branding and spatial division.

Tarkett makes VCT II with 85% limestone, giving it the strength to withstand heavy traffic and rolling loads. It is ortho-phthalate-free, FloorScore certified and eligible for Tarkett’s Restart take-back and recycling program at the end of its life.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Why your story matters

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Why your story matters

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnJvp8A-uKs Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA discusses opportunity at fall meeting

Steve Feldman - 0
Anchorage, Alaska—Against a panorama of icy fjords and northern lights, 38 of the top flooring retailers in North America gathered here Sept. 14-17 for...
Read more
Carpet

What’s new for fall

Ken Ryan - 0
As we near the fourth quarter of 2025, flooring retailers say they are eager to maximize every opportunity in hopes of building momentum in...
Read more
News

Perkins, Lovelace acquire Nantahala Flooring Outlet

FCNews Staff - 0
Franklin, N.C.—Entrepreneurs Bret Perkins and Randy Lovelace have officially acquired Nantahala Flooring Outlet, a long-standing flooring business located here. The store has deep roots in...
Read more
Installation

INSTALL announces collaboration with ATPG, UZIN UTZ

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, announced a strategic collaboration with ATPG Corporation and UZIN UTZ. The...
Read more
News

Alan Greenberg memorial golf tournament raises $140K for FCIF

FCNews Staff - 0
Adairsville, Ga.—The 23rd Annual Alan Greenberg Memorial Golf Tournament brought together leaders, partners and supporters from across the flooring industry for a day of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X