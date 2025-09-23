Tile of Spain launches 13th annual Quick Ship collection

Miami—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 Spanish ceramic tile manufacturers, has launched the 13th edition of its U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The catalog features more than 115 ceramic tile collections from over 30 companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a curated reference guide featuring an exclusive group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the United States. Since its debut in 2013, this collection has become a tool for U.S.-based architects, designers and trade professionals working under strict deadlines. Updated annually, the catalog highlights current trends, innovations and technologies in Spanish tile design and production.

“We’re delighted to launch the 13th edition of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection, marking a new era of ceramic inspiration,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain USA. “As tile design continues to evolve, Quick Ship is updated annually to meet the changing needs and desires of the industry. With all featured products available for immediate purchase in the U.S., we’re pleased to introduce these groundbreaking collections, from Spain, to the U.S. residential and commercial markets.”

These collections reflect current design and architectural trends while also highlighting the versatility of Spanish tile.

Companies in the 13th annual Quick Ship Collection include: