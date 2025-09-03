TISE 2026 registration officially open

Las Vegas—The International Surfaces Event (TISE) will again be held here, bringing together the most influential professionals in flooring, stone and tile—creating a dynamic environment where new ideas meet opportunity. The event will be held Jan. 26-29, 2026.

Discover groundbreaking products that address your specific challenges, participate in educational sessions that translate directly to improved business performance and forge strategic connections with industry experts who understand your needs. At TISE 2026, attendees will see innovative products and services by leading companies within the industry.

