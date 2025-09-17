TrueTouch launches MonoTech with William M. Bird

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch, a manufacturer of innovative flooring products, has expanded its partnership with William M. Bird, a Charleston, S.C.-based flooring distributor, with the launch of its MonoTech collections.

William M. Bird will distribute TrueTouch’s MonoTech lines, EVOLV and Momentum, across Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida. The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to product quality and sustainable business practices. Samples and products are available now.

“William M. Bird values partnerships with companies like TrueTouch and we are excited to launch MonoTech, a next-generation hardwood,” said Gene Corvino, president of William M. Bird. “MonoTech will allow us to deliver high-performance, eco-conscious flooring solutions to customers throughout our designated markets at a very affordable price.”

The partnership highlights the shared focus of TrueTouch and William M. Bird on quality, sustainability and innovation. Both companies continue to advance environmental stewardship by supporting initiatives such as 4ocean and One Tree Planted.