Tuesday Tips: Why arguing will get you nowhere

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, discusses how continually correcting a customer will not likely get them to change their opinions. Instead, Jennings said sometimes it’s better to let it go.

