UCX: It’s all about the experience

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.—People. Pricing. Selection. Service. Delivery. Talk to UCX customers, and they will say the company excels at each.

It doesn’t happen by accident. “We work hard on our culture and make sure the people we hire are a great fit,” said Raymond Mancini, CEO. “The mission is to create the ‘Ultimate Customer Experience’ without fail each and every day.” Hence the rebranding to UCX. “One of our core values is to be a good human. We look to create a great working environment for our people, and that, in turn, leads them to care about the customer.”

Indeed, one look at UCX’s six core values reveals a pair that are not lost on customers:

Be a good human: Acting with integrity, honesty, transparency, empathy, respect, reliability and inclusivity to build customer trust and a people-first culture. Go the extra mile: Demonstrating the determination to overcome obstacles, plan for success and maintain market leadership even when facing challenges.

At the UCX Alliance Summit back in April, Mancini elaborated on the above. “For everybody in our organization, the purpose is to deliver the ultimate customer experience, and it takes everybody,” he explained. “We work very hard to deliver that experience, which is doing things right the first time. When someone orders something we get it to them accurately. And we do it over and over again. We want [all our customers] to be more successful.”

When UCX hosted some of its Northeast customers and suppliers for a day at the races here followed by a couple rounds of golf on Aug. 27, those in attendance could not say enough good things about the distributor. The customer appreciation event has become an annual thing here for more than 20 years dating back to the Belknap White days. The idea, according to Mancini, is to build strong relationships with the customers and suppliers.

FCNews spoke with a few of those customers to get their thoughts on how UCX is a valued partner:

Raymond Colabatistto

Elite Flooring

Westchester and New York City

70-year-old, third-generation business

“The most important thing about UCX is the service and the people. When you deal with UCX you are dealing with family. Everyone who works for them is the same. Their ability to react in a timely fashion is [second] to none. And we are in Manhattan, where today is already tomorrow. They are able to deliver for us almost instantaneously to keep our people happy.”

How UCX goes above and beyond: “It’s the logistics of moving materials thorough Manhattan. UCX is able to re-engineer all their pallets of different materials, deliver directly and break down the materials to facilitate our properties. They do that almost every day. That’s huge for us because our time is money, and our labor is probably the most expensive labor in America.”

Heather Stgelias

David Louis Floorcovering

Clifton Park, N.Y.

50-year-old, second-generation business

“We have been affiliated with UCX for 40 years, dating back to the Belknap days. The best thing about the company is the people—the long-term relationships. Everyone is super nice, friendly and helpful. They always have the best interests of our company.

“After that, their stock availability and pricing are second to none. They offer a wide variety of products, and availability is never an issue. If they can’t get something they will figure out a way to make it happen.

“Lastly, we do a lot of new home construction, and they always come to bat for us if there’s a problem with the installation. They take care of claims.”

Richard Mallott

Gardners Flooring and Furniture

Ogdensburg, N.Y.

50+ year old company

This store is located on the Canadian border, so it does not have the luxury of a 360-degree radius like most stores. The business started in 1972 before longtime employee Richard Mallott acquired it in 2022. He recently became a UCX Alliance member.

“Their supply chain is phenomenal. You order something by Monday or Tuesday and it’s there Thursday. That reliability makes it a lot easier to plan our jobs.”

How UCX goes above and beyond: “There have been times when they didn’t have a driver but the order still showed up. They make it happen. They never miss a beat.”

Benefits of being a UCX Alliance member: “Just the amount of buying power through the alliance. The prices are incredible. Customers will come into the store and say they just saw the same product for much more somewhere else. They ask, ‘How can you do this?’ We are all the way up north, but the amount of product we can get quickly through its distribution system is second to none. So it’s delivery, price, availability.”

Ron Laigle

Laigle Floorcovering & Design

Canton and East Canaan Ct.

35-year-old business

“UCX has been a great partner for almost 40 years. They are there day in and day out when it comes to product or a claim. If I have a problem they send someone right out. We work together to solve that problem to ensure the customer is happy.

“UCX delivers on time, everything I need. They are go-to people for us. And the people— at all the events they make you feel like you’re part of the family.”

How UCX goes above and beyond: “They will get product to me on a special truck when I needed it.

Dan Auditore

Allegheny Contract

Boston

Nearly 70-year-old, third-generation business

“The best thing about UCX is their service. They support us incredibly well with all the products we need at any time, delivering when needed. They do a lot for us. We have a very demanding requirement and at any time they are there for us. “In terms of technical information, they can provide everything we need to know on how to do the job the right way.”

How UCX goes above and beyond: “Any Saturday, whenever we need something they can get it to the jobsite. They are a huge problem solver.”

Mark Salamon

Salamon Flooring

West Springfield, Mass.

Fourth generation, specializing in commercial and large residential jobs

“UCX is a great company. We have been working with them for years. Their salespeople are awesome. They stock a lot of products. They have a great product line. We get deliveries two days a week, so whether it’s a long-term order that we place in advance or something short notice, everything is available. We get it on time and they have a large variety of options for us to choose from. Plus, the pricing is very good.”

How UCX goes above and beyond: “We do a lot of government work and there are some tight timeframes with that. For instance, we had a military job; we used ceramic and a change was made last minute. UCX went above and beyond to locate the product for us and having it direct shipped to us. It saved the day.