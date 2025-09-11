Underlayment: Suppliers get in on the waterproof act

While today’s waterproof flooring is highly resistant to water on the surface, the layers beneath also matter. That’s where underlayment comes in. Underlayment serves a number of behind-the-scenes purposes that make a big difference in providing moisture protection. For example, underlayment adds an extra barrier against moisture that may seep through cracks or joints in the subfloor. This is particularly important in areas prone to high humidity or potential water spills. Following are some recent introductions of underlayment products that are getting in on the waterproof act.

Floor Muffler

Floor Muffler Encore from Diversified Industries is a premium underlayment engineered for LVP and rigid core flooring, with or without pre-attached pads. Designed for superior acoustic performance, it reduces sound transmission while enhancing comfort underfoot. The lightweight rolls provide easy handling and installation. With advanced moisture protection, mold and mildew resistance and a compressive strength built to last, Encore delivers durability for residential and commercial spaces. FloorScore certified, it’s a trusted solution for healthier indoor air quality and a quieter, more comfortable flooring experience.

Future Foam

My Name is Best from Future Foam is not just a carpet cushion, it’s the foundation of comfort and performance—engineered with an 8.5-pound density memory foam and Spillsafe impermeable moisture barrier. Made in the USA, My Name is Best is clean, pure and built to last a lifetime—no recycled fillers, no compromises. From studio-grade soundproofing to Pet Solutions odor defense, it’s the silent guardian of a homeowner’s investment. Future Foam said its flooring dealers are making on average $2 or more per yard, citing customers’ willingness to pay for the comfort underfoot.

Foam Products

Eco Silencer Infinity from Foam Products is made with a high-density polyurethane foam using rapidly renewable resources. It offers a firm cushion, enhanced joint support, superior acoustics and protection from moisture’s harmful effects. Eco Silencer Infinity is compatible for use with the thinnest LVT to the thickest hardwood. Silencer Solitude, the newest offering from Foam Product’s new production facility, is a closed cell IXPE that is naturally hydrophobic. It will be available in retail rolls to compete with imported products, the company said.

Maxxon

Maxxon Level EZ paired with Maxxon Acousti-Top offers retailers a winning underlayment system. Level EZ repairs floors seamlessly with a highly flowable, self-leveling, hydraulic cement-based formula. With minimal prep and no shot blasting needed, this solution creates a durable, fire-resistant surface ready for flooring in only 16 hours. For enhanced sound control, Acousti-Top, Maxxon’s high-performance underlayment, contributes to code compliance without adding floor height.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt’s Guardian acoustical underlayment has quickly become a standout in the flooring industry thanks to its impressive performance and the trusted protection of the Scotchgard brand. Engineered for use under LVT, laminate, engineered and solid hardwood flooring, Guardian delivers exceptional impact and airborne noise reduction while enhancing long-term comfort and support. What sets Guardian apart: moisture-resistant barrier, a heavy-duty, printed top layer that helps prevent household spills and pet accidents from seeping into the subfloor and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial protection.

MP Global

The QuietWalk family of underlayments provides lasting benefits for both installers and end users. For installers, its lightweight, easy-to-handle rolls and simple installation process saves time and reduces jobsite stress. Its versatility allows use under laminate, engineered and luxury vinyl flooring, eliminating the need for multiple products. For end users, QuietWalk underlayments enhance comfort by reducing impact noise and improving acoustics while also adding thermal insulation for a warmer, more energy-efficient home. It includes the exclusive Dri-Wick moisture protection against harmful subfloor moisture. Made from dense recycled fibers, QuietWalk’s resistance to crushing helps flooring perform better and last longer.

Palziv

HQ Living carpet cushion is made from 100% waterproof, closed-cell polyethylene foam, delivering exceptional moisture protection and an industry-leading IIC rating of 93 dB for superior sound control. Installers appreciate its lightweight, easy-to-cut design, while end-users enjoy quieter rooms, improved indoor air quality and longer-lasting carpets. It’s performance, protection and comfort—built into every square foot.

Performance Accessories

Offering sound and moisture protection, MoistureGuard underlayment from Performance Accessories provides moisture protection while offering basic sound properties. It’s pre-attached moisture barrier helps protect floors from moisture damage. This product is self-leveling, recyclable, odorless, mold resistant and safe for underfloor heating.

Sika

SikaLevel-325 is a versatile cementitious self-leveling underlayment for interior and exterior substrates. With same-day installation capabilities, SikaLevel-325 features high-strength characteristics with no MVER [moisture vapor emissions rate] l

imit on well-prepared concrete. It can be applied manually or by pump to produce a self-smoothing, rapid-setting and flat substrate before the application of a final floor finish. SikaLevel-325 has been third-party verified by GreenCircle certified for low-emission rates, helping to meet LEED credit requirements and contribute to sustainable building efforts.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories Pet Perfect Underlayment is designed with pet owners in mind, delivering comfort, durability and protection. Its built-in moisture barrier helps guard against spills and accidents while its superior sound reduction creates a quieter home. Engineered for long-lasting performance, Pet Perfect Underlayment also provides added cushioning for a more comfortable step. Easy to install and compatible with a wide range of flooring, it’s a good choice for families who want peace of mind, enhanced comfort and a pet-friendly foundation that keeps floors looking newer, longer.

Vinyl Trends

Vinyl Trends’ patented Seal Guard seaming system for enhanced moisture protection delivers strong moisture resistance at the seam, which is typically the weakest point for moisture penetration. Seal Guard’s advanced seaming system ensures a more secure seal to extend the lifespan of flooring materials and help prevent costly damage caused by moisture seeping through underlayment seams. In addition, cross-linked high-performance foam makes the company’s underlayments strong vapor retardants.