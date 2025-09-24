Unilin, Finsa announce Unicoat licensing agreement

By FCNews Staff
Waregem, Belgium—Finsa has signed a licensing agreement with Unilin Technologies to integrate the company’s patented Unicoat edge coating technology into its laminate flooring portfolio.

“Finsa’s adoption of Unicoat confirms the growing importance of waterproof performance in the laminate category,” said Floris Koopman, Unilin Technologies. “We’re proud to support another leading European manufacturer in delivering laminate flooring that meets the highest technical standards, while remaining the only provider of a reliable, sustainable and PFAS-free waterproof coating.”

Unicoat is a water-repellent edge treatment that improves the water resistance of laminate flooring. The technology offers protection, enabling products to exceed NALFA water-resistance standards. The coating is applied during the production process and a sealed surface is obtained when the panels are locked together. It is applied to an otherwise unchanged wood-based core board, which makes the technology a cost-effective way to obtain high-quality waterproof features, the company added.

According to Unilin, the Unicoat water-repellent coating for flooring has a dual purpose:

  1. The coating is designed to prevent water from penetrating in between the joints of two flooring panels, thus sealing the surface.
  2. The coating aims to prevent swelling of a wood-based core by forming a shielding layer that minimizes its moisture-absorptive nature.

Finsa will implement the technology across all production lines at its flooring facility with support from Unicoat machinery partner Schiele and coating supplier PTS, ensuring a seamless, high-quality application.

“We are excited to work with Unilin and to bring the benefits of the Unicoat technology to our customers,” said Pablo García of Finsa.

Estibaliz Jurado, of the Finsa flooring team, added, “As water resistance becomes increasingly important for both residential and commercial flooring, this innovation allows us to stay ahead of the curve.”

Finsa joins a growing list of European producers integrating Unicoat, further solidifying the technology’s potency.

