VacuuBond LVT aims to expedite installation

VacuuBond LVT introduces a patented installation method designed to change the way luxury vinyl is installed. The VacuuBond system uses a patented, factory-applied adhesive that engineers formulated exclusively for this method. In factory-controlled conditions, technicians preapply the adhesive in straight, parallel strings on the back of the flooring, leaving small channels of air between each line.

During installation, installers apply weight that pushes the strings flat and forces air out from between the glue lines. When they release the pressure, the adhesive creates a vacuum-like suction effect that secures the material in place with more than sufficient strength.

Kyle Welch, head of marketing for VacuuBond, said he sees the innovation as a groundbreaking approach that has the potential to rank alongside the flooring industry’s most transformative developments. “The genius of VacuuBond is that it creates a strong bond without requiring messy adhesives or extended cure times,” he explained. “It’s not just about convenience. It’s about consistency, the correct adhesive and instilling strength and confidence for both installers and end users.”

For the end user, contractors and installers, the VacuuBond system offers a solution that is as much about business opportunity savings as it is about technical performance. By removing steps such as adhesive spreading, open time monitoring and cleanup, installers can complete jobs faster. That efficiency translates to cost savings, faster turnaround for customers and greater jobsite consistency.

VacuuBond LVT, according to the company, represents a way to value-engineer LVT. Since the adhesive is applied at the factory level, the product line is positioned as installation-ready and differentiated from the competition.

Moreover, VacuuBond helps meet common flooring solution demands such as cost, sustainability and performance by streamlining installation and reducing waste. The patented pre-applied adhesive strips eliminate the risk of overuse or underuse, ensuring consistent coverage and reducing product callbacks.

For end users, the benefits are more subtle but equally valuable. A VacuuBond installation provides the peace of mind of a strong, uniform bond with zero VOCs, chemical odors or extended wait times that often accompany traditional adhesives.

“Ultimately, this system was designed to solve real-world challenges we hear about every day,” Welch said. “Installers want faster jobs, retailers want fewer claims and the industry as a whole wants lasting results. VacuuBond delivers on all three.”

New spin on existing tech

VacuuBond technology is not entirely new to the industry. The technology made its debut seven years ago on engineered wood flooring, but the expansion into LVT construction is opening up more opportunities.

Retailers and installers who adopt the system early may also find themselves ahead of a trend that is gaining momentum. “The industry has long relied on adhesive technologies to keep pace with new materials,” Welch explained. “VacuuBond LVT is the next evolution, designed for today’s realities and tomorrow’s expectations.”

While new technologies come and go in the flooring industry, VacuuBond LVT is staking its claim as a long-term solution.

The system combines factory precision, field efficiency, cost savings and proven performance. It has the potential to become a new standard for luxury vinyl installation.

“The most important part of this innovation is that it makes life easier,” Welch said. “It’s easier for installers, easier for retailers to sell and easier for customers to trust. That’s the kind of impact that lasts.”

VacuuBond is available in 12 trendy colors. Its preapplied adhesive is also offered to suppliers and distributors to incorporate into their own styles and colors.

An informative installation instruction video along with infographics and visuals aids for RSA is available online at vacuubondlvt.com.