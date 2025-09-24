WOW Design debuts new tile collections at Cersaie 2025

By FCNews Staff
Bologna, Italy—WOW Design will present new ceramic tile collections this week at Cersaie 2025, highlighting retro aesthetics with iridescent highlights, angular reliefs, artisanal finishes and reinterpreted marbles.

The company will make its debut in Hall 37 Stand A64-B63 with a 400-square-meter stand designed by Summumstudio. The space is twice the size of previous editions. It offers an immersive experience that positions ceramics as the centerpiece of architectural storytelling.

The stand is conceived as a theatrical space. It invites visitors to explore the “reverse side of the show,” where preparations take place behind the scenes. The concept transforms visitors into participants. Ceramics create textures, reflections and contrasts of light and shadow that bring the installation to life.

New product launches

WOW Design will introduce several collections in small formats with strong material and chromatic focus. The lines feature retro-inspired pieces with iridescent shine, angular reliefs that play with light, artisanal finishes and marbles reinterpreted for contemporary design.

Micare: Retro shine

Micare draws on the ceramics of the 1960s and 1970s, when glazed tiles were widely used. Its glossy finish incorporates subtle iridescent effects, adding depth and sparkle. The porcelain collection, in a 5 x 15cm format, is available in three color ranges—Ambar, Alpi and Linen—each in light, medium and dark tones. Relief options Rim and Canale (in Dark) enhance its vintage style.

Nouvelle: Art Déco reinterpreted

Nouvelle evolves from the Faces collection, using a smaller 3 x 15cm format. Produced in white body, it alternates flat pieces with an angular relief that creates striking light-and-shadow effects. The palette, inspired by precious stones, spans soft tones such as Talc, Biscuit and Almond to bolder hues like Old Rose, Palladian Blue, Storm Blue and Charcoal.

Sabil: Glazed nuance

Sabil emphasizes glaze and texture to create surfaces with depth and reflection. Available in porcelain formats of 5 x 15cm and 3 x 15cm, the line ranges from light tones such as Flour, Vanilla and Cloud to deep greens and bold Ultramarine blue. Faceted reliefs amplify brilliance and reflections.

Terre: Artisanal roots

Terre features earthy tones paired with crystalline glazes for luminous contrast. Offered in porcelain formats of 7 x 28cm and 11.6 x 11.6cm, the series combines matte finishes—Wheat, Sienna, Umber—with glossy options like White, Turquoise, Pale Blue, Smoke and Chestnut. A pearlescent effect in the white tone creates a nacre-like sheen.

Vestige: Marble reimagined

Vestige reinterprets marble with softened edges and smooth textures. Offered in 11 x 11cm and 5.4 x 22cm formats, the porcelain line includes classics such as Carrara, Brescia and Arabescato, along with exotic looks like Sagano green, Bluette blue and Calatorao black.

