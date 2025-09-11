WOW doubles its exhibition space at Cersaie

Bologna, Italy—WOW Design, a ceramic maker specializing in signature pieces and small formats, will showcase a new exhibition space at Cersaie that nearly doubles its previous size. The international trade fair for ceramics will be held here Sept. 22–26.

The company said the expanded 400-square-meter stand, located in Hall 37 Stand A64-B63, reflects its commitment to design, architecture and communication. Summumstudio designed the space as a “scenic architecture” where ceramics guide visitors through an immersive journey. The design invites attendees to step “behind the scenes” of the show, turning them into participants in an interactive narrative.

WOW Design said the installation uses ceramics to create textures, reflections and tones that play with light and shadow. The result, it said, is a dialogue between architecture and ceramics that encourages visitors to explore and discover.

The company noted that its continued participation at Cersaie strengthens its visibility at one of the ceramic industry’s most influential events and underscores its focus on innovation and design.

Recognition and awards

WOW Design and Summumstudio have previously received recognition for their collaborative work. The WOW stand at Coverings in the United States was named Best Booth in 2023 and again in 2025. The installation “Unexpected Hamman” for Casa Decor 2022 also earned honors at the National Ephemeral Architecture Awards.

WOW’s ceramic piece “Icon” won a Metropolis Planet Positive Award in 2023. It also received the Red Dot Design Award in 2022 and the iF Design Award in 2023. The company earned the National Graphic Design Anuaria Award for the Icon catalog and packaging. That design was also recognized with the ADCV Silver Award.