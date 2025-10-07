AHSG, Modern Estimates partner on AI measuring tech

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) announced a new partnership with Modern Estimates. The technology company has been named AHSG’s newest supplier partner.

“MEasure, the AI software developed by Modern Estimates, fills the missing link in flooring retail sales and early customer capture,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG and Commercial USA. “With their innovative technology, our members can more quickly engage and deliver a smoother experience to every customer.”

The partnership gives AHSG members access to AI-driven platform, which allows customers to take accurate room measurements by snapping photos. The system instantly generates estimated quotes, reducing inefficiencies and shortening turnaround time.

Modern Estimates includes built-in customer qualification tools, CRM capabilities and multi-surface support. It helps residential flooring dealers identify serious buyers, improve customer satisfaction and close more sales.

“We’re honored to partner with American Home Surfaces Group and introduce MEasure to its growing network of innovative flooring dealers,” said Maksim Nazarchuk, founder and CEO of Modern Estimates. “AHSG’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to dealer success align with our goal of helping dealers leverage virtual estimating for both labor and materials, along with modern solutions for instant customer engagement and lead qualification.”

The partnership reinforces AHSG’s commitment to connecting its members with innovative tools. These tools simplify operations, enhance customer engagement and drive profitable growth.