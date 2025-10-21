Cain & Bultman unveil new brand logo

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman Inc. unveiled a new brand logo, marking its first change in more than 60 years. The design honors the company’s heritage by incorporating the “C” from founder J.A. Cain’s signature while adopting a more modern aesthetic.

“We wanted to refresh our branding to reflect our renewed commitment to providing highly desirable products and a second-to-none customer experience,” said Kirk Sandifer, CEO. “The new brand logo exemplifies the spirit of our people who are always striving to be great partners to our customers and suppliers.”

The Southeast flooring community will begin to see the new branding across websites, merchandising and publications starting today.

“The new logo is a tangible way to show the importance we place on service at all levels and on offering products with compelling value well into the future,” Paul Walker, president of Cain & Bultman, added.