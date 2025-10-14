Connor Sports marks championship year

Amasa, Mich.—Connor Sports, a leader in hardwood sports flooring, is celebrating a landmark year for champions. The company’s hardwood courts hosted every major professional and collegiate basketball title in 2025. This achievement reinforces its reputation as the trusted surface “Where Champions Play.”

The Men’s and Women’s NCAA Final Four, the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces all triumphed on the company’s hardwood flooring systems.

“For generations, our courts have been where history is written,” said Zach Riberdy, marketing director of Connor Sports. “Each championship represents more than a victory. It’s a testament to our dedication to precision craftsmanship, performance innovation and the athletes who trust our floors to perform at their best.”

Connor Sports is the official court of the NCAA March Madness and Final Four and a supplier to both the NBA and WNBA. The company engineers state-of-the-art competition and practice courts for elite athletes. It also creates custom-designed portable courts that are said to transform any venue into a championship stage.