Connor Sports marks championship year

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsConnor Sports marks championship year

Amasa, Mich.—Connor Sports, a leader in hardwood sports flooring, is celebrating a landmark year for champions. The company’s hardwood courts hosted every major professional and collegiate basketball title in 2025. This achievement reinforces its reputation as the trusted surface “Where Champions Play.”

The Men’s and Women’s NCAA Final Four, the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces all triumphed on the company’s hardwood flooring systems.

“For generations, our courts have been where history is written,” said Zach Riberdy, marketing director of Connor Sports. “Each championship represents more than a victory. It’s a testament to our dedication to precision craftsmanship, performance innovation and the athletes who trust our floors to perform at their best.”

Connor Sports is the official court of the NCAA March Madness and Final Four and a supplier to both the NBA and WNBA. The company engineers state-of-the-art competition and practice courts for elite athletes. It also creates custom-designed portable courts that are said to transform any venue into a championship stage.

Previous article
WIFI announces upcoming webinar: The Wild Advantage
Next article
Louisville Tile unveils ‘Checkmate’ by Wilcox Fifty Five

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Uncategorized

Synergy convention epitomizes collaboration

Ken Ryan - 0
Nashville—The flooring industry has often operated independently when it comes to conferences and trade shows. The inaugural Synergy Convention & Expo, held here in...
Read more
News

AFS, Karndean partner on community project

FCNews Staff - 0
Columbus, Ohio—America’s Floor Source, one of the nation’s leading flooring retailers, partnered with luxury vinyl flooring manufacturer Karndean Designflooring to complete a community project...
Read more
News

NWFA prepares for leadership transition

FCNews Staff - 0
St.Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Brett Miller will leave the organization on Oct. 31 to pursue a new opportunity in...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile unveils ‘Checkmate’ by Wilcox Fifty Five

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched the Checkmate series, an exclusive addition to its Wilcox Fifty Five house brand. The Checkmate series is a high-performance line...
Read more
News

WIFI announces upcoming webinar: The Wild Advantage

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a nonprofit dedicated to attracting, educating and empowering women in the flooring sector, announced a new educational opportunity...
Read more
News

Unilin launches intuitive new website

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin has launched a new website, which it calls a fully redesigned platform built to better serve customers and partners. Unilin said its...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X