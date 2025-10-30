Coverings 2026 opens registration, features Gary Sinise

Las Vegas—Coverings, North America’s largest tile and stone event, has opened registration for its return to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), March 30–April 2, 2026. The announcement includes a keynote with acclaimed actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and details an expanded Coverings Cares initiative benefiting the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports veterans, first responders and defenders.

Tile, stone and design professionals across all sectors are encouraged to register early for complimentary, all-inclusive passes, available through Feb. 1, 2026. Beginning Feb. 2, a standard advance registration fee of $49 will apply through March 29. Onsite registration will be available March 30–April 2 for $49 online or $99 in person. Non-exhibiting manufacturers can register at a flat rate of $299 at any time.

Early registration provides access to Coverings’ expansive show floor, which spans more than 400,000 square feet across the North and Central Halls of the LVCC. The 2026 event will feature 1,000 global exhibitors from 40 countries. It is expected to attract nearly 25,000 professionals from across the industry. Thousands of qualified buyers and decision-makers will attend to explore new products and build business connections.

Attendees who register online in advance will receive show updates and program notifications. They will also get exclusive promotions and early previews of new product trends and innovations.

Gary Sinise to headline keynote

Coverings 2026 will feature Gary Sinise, award-winning actor, philanthropist and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, in a keynote-style conversation with industry leaders. The session will take place April 1 from 8:30–9:15 a.m. PDT. Sinise, known for his advocacy of service and community, will speak to professionals in architecture, design and construction who are shaping the built environment.

Two leading Coverings exhibitors are sponsoring the keynote. MAPEI Corporation is the headline sponsor and PROFLEX Products, Inc. is the supporting sponsor.

“We’re honored to welcome Gary Sinise to Coverings 2026,” said Jamie Rich, Coverings’ managing director. “His keynote participation—and the incredible work of the Gary Sinise Foundation—will deeply resonate with the Coverings community. The foundation’s commitment to building and retrofitting homes for America’s defenders, veterans and first responders mirrors the spirit of service, craftsmanship and collaboration that defines the building and construction industry and the show’s attendees.”

Sinise has built a career spanning more than four decades in film, television and theater. He is known for his Oscar-nominated role as Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump and acclaimed performances in Apollo 13, The Green Mile and CSI: NY.

He founded the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to serve and honor America’s heroes. Among its many programs, the foundation builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for severely wounded veterans. The initiative brings together architects, builders and craftspeople. It includes tile and stone professionals who help create safe, accessible spaces for service members and their families.

Coverings Cares expands partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation

Coverings Cares, the show’s philanthropic program launched in 2023, will highlight the Gary Sinise Foundation at the 2026 event. The collaboration includes a major contribution from Coverings, with attendee donations matched in part to further support the foundation’s mission.

Hotels and travel for Coverings 2026

Attendees and exhibitors can book hotel accommodations through onPeak, Coverings’ official housing partner. OnPeak offers secure, flexible and affordable booking options with no hidden fees, no upfront deposits and free cancellations up to 72 hours before arrival.

Discounted rates are available at major properties near the LVCC, including ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and others. Guests staying at onPeak partner hotels will have access to complimentary shuttle service between select properties and the LVCC throughout the four-day event.

Visit Coverings.com/hotel for reservations or Coverings.com/travel for additional transportation details.