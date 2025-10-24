Eric Erickson to lead FloorFolio rigid, specialty division

By FCNews Staff
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed Eric Erickson to lead its rigid and specialty products division, which includes SPC, WPC, trims and other product categories.

“The launch of this specialized division was designed to push the boundaries of our existing product lines,” said Michael Freedman, chairman and CEO of FloorFolio. “With Eric leading the initiative, we’re confident this division will redefine what’s possible in the rigid core and specialty flooring market.”

Erickson brings 34 years of flooring industry experience in both residential and commercial sectors. During his 17 years with Shaw, he helped drive growth in the company’s laminate and resilient categories. He later joined United Surfaces, one of the first factories to introduce SPC flooring in the U.S.

“I’m eager to build upon FloorFolio’s strong foundation and lead the development of products that drive innovation and set new standards in the SPC category,” Erickson said. “This opportunity will allow me to help shape the future of this division’s long-term success.”

Under Erickson’s leadership, the division will focus on advancing quality, design and installation efficiency. He will also strengthen strategic partnerships and reinforce FloorFolio’s commitment to delivering high-performance resilient flooring solutions.

