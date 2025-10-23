i4F partners with FET to launch Stair Tread technologies

By FCNews Staff
i4F partners with FET to launch Stair Tread technologies

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced a new partnership with Finished Edge Technology (FET), a stair tread manufacturer based in Phoenix. The collaboration launches i4F Stair Tread technologies in the United States and complements the company’s recent European partnership with VICstairs. The technologies are now available worldwide and licensed exclusively through i4F.

FET develops patented stair tread solutions made from materials such as SPC, WPC, laminate and wood. Through this partnership, i4F obtains exclusive rights to license FET’s patent portfolio. The agreement expands access to FET’s technologies through i4F’s global licensing platform. It also helps manufacturers meet rising demand for seamless floor-to-stair and wall-to-stair transitions.

“i4F is our ideal partner, with its extensive network and licensing expertise providing the perfect platform to widen market access to our technologies,” said Charles Paul Iannacone III, CEO of Finished Edge Technology. “Our new technology ensures a precise match between stair treads and any flooring plank or material, resolving a long-standing alignment challenge and enabling seamless, visually consistent floor-to-stair transitions.”

Patented i4F Stair Tread technologies simplify installation and do not require stair modifications. The system allows for continuous, matching designs from floors to stairs. It also provides strong, anti-slip staircases made from a single piece of material.

“This new partnership with FET is a game-changer,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “Its expertise in innovative stair tread solutions perfectly complements i4F’s market reach. Demand for stair treads in the U.S. is at an all-time high, driven by easy-to-install, durable and visually appealing solutions. This partnership establishes i4F as the global industry’s go-to stair tread technologies provider.”

