Karndean, USA Flooring support N.C. nonprofit

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring and USA Flooring have launched a sales promotion benefiting Hope Renovations, a North Carolina nonprofit organization serving the Raleigh area. For every box of Karndean luxury vinyl flooring sold Oct. 24 through Nov. 30 at USA Flooring stores, Karndean will donate $5 to Hope Renovations. The funds will support the organization’s mission to provide pre-apprenticeship training for underemployed women and gender-expansive individuals. They will also fund home modifications that help older adults age in place safely.

Karndean and USA Flooring hosted several events in and around Raleigh to support the promotion. Activities included a meet-and-greet and product training for USA Flooring customers, training for participants in Hope Renovations’ pre-apprenticeship program and a home installation using donated flooring and labor from Karndean, USA Flooring, Versatrim and Hope Renovations. The installation created a safer home for a Hope Renovations client by replacing carpet with hard-surface flooring.

Hope Renovations founder and CEO Nora Spencer said the training experience was valuable in more ways than one. “Our program is all about empowerment,” Spencer said. “Watching our trainees learn job-ready skills straight from the experts was incredible. As they worked with the Karndean team, you could see their confidence soar.”

The home installation that followed the training addressed a safety concern for an older adult in the Raleigh area. The client’s daughter had requested assistance from Hope Renovations, but funding had been a challenge.

“Our client needed a whole-home flooring replacement,” Spencer said. “Her old, wrinkled carpet had become a mobility concern. Thanks to Karndean and USA Flooring, we were able to make it happen. Now she has a beautiful new floor and peace of mind and the project gave our trainees a valuable hands-on learning experience.”

Strong partnerships

Bill Anderson, Karndean CEO, said the partnership with USA Flooring and Hope Renovations is an opportunity for Karndean to put its values in action. “As a family business, we place a lot of importance on building and maintaining strong partnerships with retailers like USA Flooring,” Anderson says. “That legacy as a family business also shapes our values, so the opportunity to support Hope Renovations is especially meaningful. The important work Hope Renovations does makes their organization the perfect community partner for this initiative.”

Successful community initiatives require trust, cooperation and shared commitment, according to Fred Black, vice president of operations, USA Flooring. “We have incredible confidence in the Karndean product, which takes on extra significance when you’re doing a sales promotion to support a great community organization like Hope Renovations,” he said. “Just as importantly, Karndean is a terrific partner. We truly appreciate the Karndean team joining us in Raleigh for a couple days, meeting our customers, providing the product training and donating flooring for the installation. That willingness to go the extra mile speaks volumes about their commitment to retailers.”

The business of nonprofit work is always challenging, but Spencer said the extra financial support arrives at a particularly crucial time. “Hope Renovations is incredibly grateful for the support from Karndean and USA Flooring. Nonprofit giving is down and costs are up, but needs are as critical as ever. The proceeds from the sales promotion will go directly toward our mission of helping our trainees achieve living-wage careers in construction while making it possible for older adults age in place.”