Louisville Tile unveils ‘Checkmate’ by Wilcox Fifty Five

L ouisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched the Checkmate series, an exclusive addition to its Wilcox Fifty Five house brand.

The Checkmate series is a high-performance line of color body porcelain tile. It offers a modern solution for the growing popularity of checkerboard flooring.

The line is designed to meet demand for checkerboard tile in a premium 12 x 12 format. Developed after identifying a gap in the marketplace, Checkmate provides a durable porcelain option. It uses advanced technology to mimic the look of natural stone. While the checkerboard pattern is trending, it remains a classic design.

“We saw a clear opportunity to bring a high-quality, readily available product to market for one of the hottest design trends,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of brand operations for Louisville Tile. “Checkmate by Wilcox Fifty Five is our definitive answer. We’re offering designers and homeowners endless design possibilities with five stunning colors and two finishes to mix and match in the classic 12 x 12 format. This allows them to create a dramatic, performance-driven floor that makes the ultimate statement—a true checkmate for any interior space.”

The Wilcox Fifty Five Checkmate series stands out for its exclusive design and robust features. The color body porcelain comes in five shades and is available in matte and polished finishes. The line provides two distinct formats for maximum design flexibility. Manufactured and stocked in the United States, the product ensures reliable supply for residential and commercial projects.