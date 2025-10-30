Make speciality retail ‘special’

In a 2021 survey of over 100 consumers who had recently made a flooring purchase of $500 or more (in a specialty retail location), 86% reported that the RSA had an impact on their buying decision.

Consumers are coming to specialty retail stores because they need guidance and expertise, and they want to feel confident in their purchase. When choosing a retailer, guess what does not make the top 10 list of most important attributes? Product variety! It is expected that a flooring retailer will have plenty of products. Guess what they do prioritize? An easy buying experience and knowledgeable sales associate.

Some simple things RSAs can do to update their approach:

Find out where the customer is in the journey. Do not make them start over; pick up with the information they have and keep them moving. Lean into your expertise. The customer is there for your experience and knowledge, it is OK to tell them what you bring to this process. Simplify the decision-making process. Customers do not want all the options; they want your recommendations on the best options for them.RSAs should be proud of the value they deliver. It is truly one of the biggest points of differentiation from the big-box experience.

Diana Finley is co-founder and COO of the InnerView Group.