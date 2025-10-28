Mannington to exit residential carpet business

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills announced that it has made the strategic decision to transition out of the residential carpet business and will turn its focus toward the growth and innovation of its residential hard surface offerings, its hard and soft surface commercial portfolio and its Amtico International business.

“The departure of Invista and the Stainmaster brand from the carpet fibers business, and the continued consumer shift to resilient flooring, has forced us to reevaluate residential carpet in our portfolio,” said Tom Pendley, president and CEO of Mannington Mills. “This has led us to make the difficult decision to exit residential carpet.”

Mannington entered the residential carpet segment in 2020 with the acquisition of Phenix Flooring in Dalton, and Pharr Fibers and Yarns in McAdenville, N.C. It expanded its portfolio with the 2022 acquisition of Georgia Carpet Finishers in Chatsworth, Ga. Operations at all three locations will cease by the end of the first quarter of 2026, and reductions in force will occur as a result.

The company said it plans to transition portions of its North Carolina yarn processing operations and Chatsworth finishing operations to the Calhoun campus and will focus on filling open roles there with impacted associates. “We are grateful to our associates and our customers for their loyalty,” Pendley said. “While we are confident that this decision is in the best interest of Mannington Mills’ long-term future, it is an extremely hard one, as we understand the impact it has on our people.”

Mannington Mills will continue to run operations as normal at its Calhoun, Ga., Madison, Ga.; Salem, N.J.; Eustis, Fla., and Amtico International locations.