Mapei ranked a top company by Time

Milan—Mapei has been recognized in the World’s Best Companies 2025 ranking published by Time. Now in its third edition, the study identifies 1,000 companies shaping the future of business.

“In North America and across the globe, this recognition affirms our ongoing commitment to excellence, responsibility and growth,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America. “Being named among the world’s best companies is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our shared vision for building a more sustainable future.”

The Time ranking is based on three dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and ESG (environmental, social and governance) transparency. Researchers collected data from more than 200,000 workers worldwide. They analyzed financial performance over the past three years. They also assessed companies’ commitments to sustainability and social responsibility. Using a scoring model that weighted each dimension equally, the study selected the top 1,000 companies with the strongest performance.

Steady, responsible growth

Mapei Group closed 2024 with a consolidated turnover of 4.4 billion euros, up 4.7% compared to the previous year. Mapei employs more than 13,000 people and operates 106 production plants and 39 research centers worldwide. The company has combined international expansion with innovation and a focus on people and the environment. Its commitment to sustainability also extends to sport and culture. In these areas, Mapei invests to generate social value, promote excellence and strengthen community ties.

“In a constantly evolving global context, Mapei confirms its strategy by continuously investing in people, innovation and sustainability in order to build lasting and shared value,” said Giuseppe Castelli, Mapei Group corporate HR & organization director. “For years we have been pursuing balanced growth, guided by the conviction that profit must go hand in hand with ethics, respect for people and the creation of value for the territory.”