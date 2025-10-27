Merit Distribution Group announces new CEO, Roger Farmer

Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group Roger Farmer will take over as chief executive officer on October 27. He replaces Geff Lynch, who is retiring.

“I’m honored to join The Merit Distribution Group as CEO,” Farmer said. “This is a company with a strong foundation, a talented team and a clear opportunity to create meaningful impact. I look forward to working closely with our people, partners and customers to drive innovation, accelerate growth and shape the next chapter of success.”

Farmer brings more than 30 years of experience in scaling multi-location distribution businesses in the construction and building supply industry. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Southeast Building Supply Interests. The company is a regional lumber and building materials pro-dealer organization.

Before that, Farmer was executive vice president of Swift Supply, a regional building materials and construction supplier. He also served as president of Bender Lumber, a regional materials supplier. He also held senior operations and general management roles at American Building Supply, Hope Lumber, 84 Lumber and Talent Lumber.

“I have been honored to lead The Merit Distribution Group as CEO and am proud to have worked with the most talented and committed team in the industry,” Lynch said. “Due to family health issues, I have determined that now is the best time to start my retirement journey. I am pleased that Roger Farmer has been selected as my successor and I have no doubt he will continue to grow the legacy this team has built. I am confident in the bright future of this company.”