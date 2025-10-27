Merit Distribution Group announces new CEO, Roger Farmer

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMerit Distribution Group announces new CEO, Roger Farmer

Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group Roger Farmer will take over as chief executive officer on October 27. He replaces Geff Lynch, who is retiring.

“I’m honored to join The Merit Distribution Group as CEO,” Farmer said. “This is a company with a strong foundation, a talented team and a clear opportunity to create meaningful impact. I look forward to working closely with our people, partners and customers to drive innovation, accelerate growth and shape the next chapter of success.”

Farmer brings more than 30 years of experience in scaling multi-location distribution businesses in the construction and building supply industry. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Southeast Building Supply Interests. The company is a regional lumber and building materials pro-dealer organization.

Before that, Farmer was executive vice president of Swift Supply, a regional building materials and construction supplier. He also served as president of Bender Lumber, a regional materials supplier. He also held senior operations and general management roles at American Building Supply, Hope Lumber, 84 Lumber and Talent Lumber.

“I have been honored to lead The Merit Distribution Group as CEO and am proud to have worked with the most talented and committed team in the industry,” Lynch said. “Due to family health issues, I have determined that now is the best time to start my retirement journey. I am pleased that Roger Farmer has been selected as my successor and I have no doubt he will continue to grow the legacy this team has built. I am confident in the bright future of this company.”

Previous article
Eric Erickson to lead FloorFolio rigid, specialty division
Next article
Shaw Contract launches new tile, stone collections

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Contract launches new tile, stone collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched two new tile and stone collections, Coexist and Aria. Each line offers a distinct design approach while reflecting the...
Read more
News

Eric Erickson to lead FloorFolio rigid, specialty division

FCNews Staff - 0
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed Eric Erickson to lead its rigid and specialty products division, which includes SPC, WPC, trims and other product categories....
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What product/category has stood out this year?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Post

AHF Products set to acquire Wellmade’s manufacturing facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia to acquire Wellmade's manufacturing facility here. The...
Read more
News

i4F, FET partner to launch Stair Tread technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced a new partnership with Finished Edge Technology (FET), a...
Read more
News

NWP launches Reclaimed Box Beam collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Vaughan,Ontario—Northern Wide Plank (NWP) introduced its new Reclaimed Box Beam collection. This new collection expands NWP's wood design offerings beyond flooring and wall cladding....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X