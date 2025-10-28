Mohawk embarks on Tunnels to Towers run

By FCNews Staff
FCNews’ Steve Feldman lines up with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports; Frank Siller, T2T Foundation CEO; and Bill Gaddis, Mohawk’s director of national accounts, for the kickoff of the event.

New York, N.Y.—Recently Mohawk sent a contingent to New York City to participate in the annual Tunnel to Towers (T2T) 5K Run & Walk—with FCNews co-publisher Steve Feldman also participating. Mohawk has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for the last 12 years.

What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America with as many as 50,000 participants. The event symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Frank Siller [CEO of T2T] and the team have received national recognition for their important work, and they keep finding more ways to make an impact,” said Bill Gaddis, Mohawk’s director of national accounts, who not only oversees the partnership but also serves on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s board. “Mohawk is honored to continue supporting all of those who protect us along with their families by working with Tunnel to Towers to carry out its mission to do good and never forget.”

A meaningful partnership

The Mohawk contingent eagerly awaited the start of the event. The company has supported the foundation and its various charitable efforts for 12 years.

Mohawk employees include many veterans and volunteer first responders, making the partnership with Tunnel to Towers a natural and meaningful one. The company said it values the foundation’s operational efficiency—over 95% of all funds go directly to programs, maximizing the impact of every contribution.

Proceeds from the event support the foundation’s programs. The organization helps America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The nonprofit also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

“We have a steadfast commitment to this incredible cause,” Gaddis added. “As a proud sponsor of Tunnel to Towers, we have provided Mohawk, Daltile and Mohawk Home flooring products for over 100 of these smart homes—delivering high-quality laminate, engineered hardwood, and family- and pet-friendly carpet solutions—to make the lives of these heroes and their families a little easier and to remind them that we care.”

Snapshots from the event:

Wounded veterans who can take part in the event do so in large numbers as the foundation works to honor first responders and military heroes.
More than 1,000 West Point trainees begin the 5K walk in recognition of the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001.
The NYPD and FDNY honor those who have fallen due to 9/11 related events.
FCNews’ Feldman, Gaddis and CCA Global’s chief product officer, Charlie Dilks, celebrate another proud moment at the T2T event.
