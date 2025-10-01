MSI recognized as One of America’s Most Admired Workplaces

By FCNews Staff
Orange, Calif.—MSI, was named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026. Ranked using over 4.9 million company reviews nationwide, this award comprehensively celebrates organizations that are highly esteemed by employees and peers alike. At its core, it recognizes a company’s ability to inspire its people to thrive and bring out their best selves—a quality that is truly invaluable in today’s workplace.

“These companies are a leading example of best workplace practices, creating environments that are admired by employees,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor in chief at Newsweek.

Since its establishment 50 years ago, MSI has grown significantly to now support over 400,000 jobs worldwide, setting industry standards and expectations in providing an exceptionally uplifting and supportive atmosphere for its employees. MSI said it is incredibly proud to be recognized with this distinguished award as a company that prides itself in creating an inspiring working environment.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to an environment where people feel supported and inspired to do their best work,” said Chris Courneen, senior vice president of HR at MSI. “From nurturing a culture of respect and inclusion to offering pathways for encouraged growth, we believe that workplaces thrive when people feel valued. We’re energized to build upon this achievement and continue raising the bar for what it means to be admired—not just today, but for years to come.”

