NWFA completes 80th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
Maineville, Ohio—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 80th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment).

The R.I.S.E. program builds mortgage-free, custom smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Chad Ohmer took place on April 25 here.

“I’m told that Corporal Ohmer endured more than 30 surgeries following his injury,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA CEO. “But his injuries have not slowed him down one bit. His new home will give him back the independence he lost in service to our country. We’re honored to partner with Panel Town & Floors and Alford’s Custom Hardwood Floors to provide beautiful wood floors for his new home.”

Corporal Ohmer enlisted in 2008 and deployed to Afghanistan after graduating from the School of Infantry. In 2012, during his second deployment, his unit was clearing the mountain villages and the Sangin Valley of the Taliban when they came across a mosque filled with explosives.

While clearing those explosives, a member of the unit detonated an IED, killing him and severely wounding others, including Corporal Ohmer. His injuries resulted in the loss of his left leg below the knee.

NWFA member Panel Town & Floors donated the flooring for the project. Installation services were provided by NWFA members Panel Town & Floors and Alford’s Custom Hardwood Floors.

In addition to this 80th home, NWFA is working with members to source wood flooring for 13 additional R.I.S.E. homes in planning and construction. To date, 161 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services across the United States. Their contributions total more than $7 million.

