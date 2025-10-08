Shaw names Aaron John GM of residential south

Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Aaron John general manager of the south geography for its residential division. John will oversee retail, builder, multifamily and main street commercial operations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and parts of New Mexico.

“Aaron John and his team will advance our residential mission to build stronger brands and unlock the full potential of our product portfolio through empowered local execution and deeper customer partnerships,” said Benjamin Liebert, president, residential. “We believe Aaron is the right leader to champion this strategy in the South geography and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

John brings extensive leadership experience from his time as president of Storr Office Environments. He built and led high-performing teams that achieved consistent growth. He set clear goals, implemented effective market strategies and solved key business challenges with strategic solutions.

Before that, John held several roles at Shaw. He served as director of Shaw Flooring Network & Retail Programs and divisional vice president. In these positions, he developed strong sales leadership skills and a passion for coaching. He also focused on talent development and built deep internal and external relationships.

“Aaron understands the Shaw culture and has a passion for our industry and our customers,” Liebert addeed. “His extensive industry experience, strategic mindset and proven leadership make him uniquely qualified to lead the South geography. We are confident Aaron will drive performance and growth while keeping our customers at the center of every decision.”