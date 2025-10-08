Shaw names Aaron John GM of residential south

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsShaw names Aaron John GM of residential south

Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Aaron John general manager of the south geography for its residential division. John will oversee retail, builder, multifamily and main street commercial operations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and parts of New Mexico.

“Aaron John and his team will advance our residential mission to build stronger brands and unlock the full potential of our product portfolio through empowered local execution and deeper customer partnerships,” said Benjamin Liebert, president, residential. “We believe Aaron is the right leader to champion this strategy in the South geography and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

John brings extensive leadership experience from his time as president of Storr Office Environments. He built and led high-performing teams that achieved consistent growth. He set clear goals, implemented effective market strategies and solved key business challenges with strategic solutions.

Before that, John held several roles at Shaw. He served as director of Shaw Flooring Network & Retail Programs and divisional vice president. In these positions, he developed strong sales leadership skills and a passion for coaching. He also focused on talent development and built deep internal and external relationships.

“Aaron understands the Shaw culture and has a passion for our industry and our customers,” Liebert addeed. “His extensive industry experience, strategic mindset and proven leadership make him uniquely qualified to lead the South geography. We are confident Aaron will drive performance and growth while keeping our customers at the center of every decision.”

Previous article
Tressa Samdal returns to Panariagroup leadership team
Next article
AHF Products to acquire Wellmade manufacturing facility

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHF Products to acquire Wellmade manufacturing facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products, a leader in hard surface flooring with more than a century of U.S. manufacturing heritage, received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy...
Read more
News

Tressa Samdal returns to Panariagroup leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA announced the return of Tressa Samdal as senior director of marketing and product management. After five years away, Samdal rejoins the...
Read more
News

Dongshin Polymer joins RFCI as associate manufacturer member

FCNews Staff - 0
La Grange, Ga.—RFCI has welcomed Dongshin Polymer as a new associate manufacturer member. Dongshin Polymer, headquartered in South Korea, produces resilient flooring for leading brands...
Read more
News

MILEstone launches shapes collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is answering the ongoing demand for decorative accent solutions with the launch of its Shapes collection. Designed to inspire and elevate, this...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Seal the deal with a care package

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfGBQZDkBHk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

NAHB: How to secure lead generation to sustain market growth

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Lead generation is taking on new importance as future home sales expectations climbed to a six-month high in September, according to the National...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X