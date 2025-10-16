Tarkett hosts first WorkLife Summit

Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently held its first WorkLife Summit. The two-day event in Bodega Bay, Calif., brought together nearly 30 workplace and multifamily professionals, including architects, designers and property managers, to discuss the future of commercial real estate.

“As technology reshapes how we work and live, the lines between office and home are dissolving,” said Derrell Jackson, director of workplace segment for Tarkett. “The industry must evolve from static buildings to dynamic ecosystems that foster collaboration, sustainability and well-being. These changes are essential, not optional. The future belongs to those who can rethink design, operations and investment to create experiences that meet the challenges of hybrid work, climate resilience and evolving tenant expectations.”

To kick things off, Tarkett brought together key decision makers across workplace and multifamily sectors. The goal was to generate new ideas and drive practical solutions.

In particular, the event explored critical themes. These included the permanence of hybrid work, employee morale and the need for purpose-driven workplace design. For example, Dr. Tracy Brower, sociologist and author, led a session focused on community, confidence and conviction as drivers of morale. She urged leaders to design spaces that foster connection and address loneliness in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world. Discussions highlighted a shift in the employee-workplace relationship. The office is moving from a default location to an intentional destination for collaboration, mentorship and culture.

Additionally, workplace consultant Julia Kean challenged traditional metrics like occupancy rates and advocated for experience-focused measures inspired by hospitality and retail. She emphasized that employees return to offices for people, not square footage. She said companies must rethink the office as a purpose-driven space to attract and retain talent.

The conversation then turned to innovation in multifamily housing and technology’s role in the built environment. Anna Perez of Hudson Valley Property Group showed how thoughtful design and durable materials can bring dignity and beauty to affordable housing. Property technology expert Joe Scanlin shared a forward-looking view of smart buildings. He described them as the next frontier for AI and data, with applications in energy efficiency and human well-being.

Throughout the summit, attendees agreed that the future of work and living spaces depends on human-centered design, flexibility and community.

To close the event, the gathering included immersive design exercises focused on health and well-being. It also featured guided forest bathing and reflective discussions on key takeaways.

“The summit was an exceptional experience,” said Rachel Lacher, a space designer at Highmark Health. “The sessions offered valuable insights, meaningful connections and an inspiring exchange of ideas. We are eager to share our takeaways with the broader team and put what we learned into action.”