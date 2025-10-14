Tuesday Tips: The power of encouragement

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings highlights the power of encouragement. Regardless of experience level or personality, encouragement is something everyone values—and it often makes all the difference.

Carpet: State of the Industry 2025
Your economics lesson for the day

