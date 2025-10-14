WIFI announces upcoming webinar: The Wild Advantage

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a nonprofit dedicated to attracting, educating and empowering women in the flooring sector, announced a new educational opportunity this month: The Wild Advantage virtual Power Hour on October 22.

The session invites attendees to reconnect with nature and uncover the clarity and focus that lead to real breakthroughs.

WIFI will host Jessica DeAngelo, TEDx speaker and founder of Hike to Become. She is also the author of the upcoming book The Wild Advantage. DeAngelo has worked with leaders at Amazon, Nike and Uber. She will share practical tools that help attendees apply nature-driven insights to their professional and personal lives.

WIFI Virtual Power Hour: The Wild Advantage – Why Your Brain on Nature Is Your Boldest Business Move
📅 Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. EDT
🔗 Register: https://loom.ly/qU4CzSQ

