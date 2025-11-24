2026 IUPAT Finishing Industries Forum set for February

By FCNews Staff
Las Vegas—The International Union of Painters (IUPAT) and Allied Trades will host the 2026 Finishing Industries Forum this February, taking place Feb. 16–18 at Caesars Palace. The event is presented with the Finishing Trades Institute and the Painters and Allied Trades Labor Management Cooperation Initiative. The three-day forum will bring together leaders in labor, management, training and innovation. The goal is to advance the finishing trades and prepare for the next era of industry growth.

Speakers will address how unity and innovation can move the finishing trades forward. For decades, the IUPAT has set standards for training, safety and professionalism across North America. FIF builds on that work by gathering contractors, educators and manufacturers to share ideas and strengthen partnerships.

This year’s lineup features experts who will speak on leadership and workforce transformation.

Keynote speaker

Mike Abrashoff, former commander of the USS Benfold and bestselling author of, “It’s Your Ship,” will discuss leadership rooted in trust, accountability and team performance.

Featured speakers

  • Dr. Anirban Basu, CEO and chairman of Sage Policy Group
  • Dr. Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University
  • Daniel Hogan, CEO of the Association of Union Constructor

Jimmy Williams Jr., IUPAT general president, will lead a discussion on jurisdiction and market share in the finishing trades.

FIF will also host panels on major industry challenges. Topics include mental health, substance use disorder and alcoholism in construction. Speakers will address the shared responsibility to create healthier and safer workplaces.

The forum will offer insights for attendees navigating a changing labor and economic landscape. FIF highlights how craftsmanship and innovation shape the future of the finishing trades. The event aims to build partnerships, grow market share and support the next generation of skilled workers.

Details

The forum will bring together professionals, contractors and union leaders from across North America.

Event: 2026 IUPAT Finishing Industries Forum
Dates: Feb. 16–18, 2026
Location: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Registration: FinishingIndustriesForum.com

