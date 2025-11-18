Beaulieu International set to buy Congoleum

Congoleum Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell its flooring business and related assets to Belgium-based Beaulieu International Group. The transaction includes the transfer of Congoleum intellectual property, manufacturing facilities in Marcus Hook, Pa., and Cedarhurst, Md., and product portfolios.

The proposed agreement marks a significant step for Congoleum. It helps secure the company’s 140-year history. It also positions the resilient flooring brand for long-term growth under new ownership. At the same time, the deal would expand Beaulieu International’s presence in North America.

“This agreement represents an exciting new chapter for Congoleum,” said Chris O’Connor, CEO of Congoleum. “Beaulieu International shares our values of innovation, quality and customer focus. We are confident that this transaction will ensure the continued success of Congoleum products and provide new opportunities for Congoleum employees, customers and business partners.”

O’Connor added that once completed, the transaction would mark the culmination of a multiyear effort. It aims to return Congoleum to a highly profitable, market-leading business. He said the agreement with Beaulieu International follows Congoleum’s strong operating performance since its 2020 restructuring. The move also reflects a strategic decision to partner with a global company capable of investing in the brand’s future.

A pioneering force

As of press time, the deal had not been finalized but was expected to be consummated by the middle of November once customary closing conditions had been met.

TM Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Congoleum, a portfolio company of Simplon International Limited and Paul Frontier Holdings. “Chris and his management team [at Congoleum] have done an exceptional job guiding the company through the market volatility in the aftermath of the pandemic, which is reflected by the company’s financial performance and strong position within the markets it serves,” said Tom McKay, chief investment officer, head portfolio manager at TM Capital.

Congoleum has been a pioneering force in the flooring industry and holds several patents that have changed the way the world thinks about resilient flooring. Among its industry advancing technologies have been in-register embossing for resilient sheet, groutable resilient tile and PVC-free and digitally printed resilient tile and plank. Customers and business partners can expect continuity in product availability and service throughout this transition period, according to O’Connor.

That’s good news for long-term partners like Baltimore-based Roesel-Heck. The company has distributed Congoleum products in the Mid-Atlantic region for more than 30 years.

“We are excited to learn of the new Congoleum/Beaulieu partnership,” Rob Blitzstein, president of Roesel-Heck, told FCNews. “The acquisition of Congoleum by Beaulieu will enable Congoleum to continue as a financially strong manufacturer, combined with a newfound wealth of knowledge and experience from the Beaulieu team. We are looking forward to an exceptionally strong 2026.”

Beaulieu expansion

The acquisition significantly strengthens Beaulieu International’s market position and operational footprint in North America. It also expands the company’s product portfolio, manufacturing capacity and customer network.

In November 2022, Beaulieu International acquired Act Global. The company is a U.S. supplier and installer of synthetic turf for sports and landscaping projects. Act Global is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

In August 2024, the company expanded its U.S. presence again through its Beaulieu Canada division. It began stocking hard surface inventory in Georgia for distribution. The Congoleum acquisition will further its growth strategy, which is to gain a stronger foothold in the U.S. market.

“[This deal] reinforces our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and enhances our ability to deliver a wide range of superior flooring solutions that meet evolving customer needs,” said Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck, CEO, Beaulieu International