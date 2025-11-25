Brett Miller joins Olde Wood as general manager

Magnolia, Ohio—Brett Miller joined Olde Wood Ltd., as general manager. Miller brings more than 34 years of experience in the hardwood flooring industry.

“I’m thrilled to join the Olde Wood Ltd team,” Miller said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about quality craftsmanship and continuous education in our industry. Olde Wood’s commitment to reclaimed wood and sustainability aligns perfectly with my values. I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver exceptional products while supporting the growth and success of our customers and the industry.”

Miller has worked as an installer, finisher, inspector and educator. Most recently, he served as vice president of technical standards, education, certification and membership at the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). He was the primary author of the group’s technical guidelines and standards, which are widely recognized as the benchmark for installation, sanding and finishing and maintenance.

At the NWFA, Miller also oversaw the Regional Instructor program and Train the Trainer initiatives. He mentored instructors who train thousands of professionals each year across North America. He has written hundreds of articles for industry publications, hosted the Wood Talk podcast and Tech Talk webinars and presented at industry events in the United States and abroad.

Olde Wood Ltd was founded in 1997 by Tommy and Mandy Sancic. The company has grown from a one-man operation into one of the nation’s largest makers of wide plank hardwood flooring. It specializes in transforming vintage barn wood and traditional timber into custom solid and engineered flooring for projects across the country.

“We are excited to welcome Brett to the Olde Wood family,” Tommy Sancic said. “His knowledge, leadership and passion for education make him an invaluable addition to our team. Brett’s expertise and commitment to advancing the craft align with our mission to provide high-quality reclaimed and traditional hardwood flooring. His experience will be essential as we continue to grow and serve our customers with innovation and excellence.”