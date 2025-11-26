Coverings extends awards deadlines

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoverings extends awards deadlines

Las Vegas—Coverings, the most comprehensive tile and stone event in North America, has extended the deadline to Dec. 16 for its two award programs: the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and the Coverings Rock Star program. The winners will be recognized at the show, to be held March 30 – April 2, 2026.

awardsCID Awards

The 2026 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone in residential and commercial projects. As always, multiple entries are accepted and there is no cost to enter.

Enter Now

Coverings Rock Star

The Coverings Rock Stars honor the best and brightest young talent among distributors, retailers, architects, builders, fabricators, installers, contractors and all those involved in the tile and stone industry. If you know of a young industry talent that has a bright future, nominate them to be a Coverings Rock Star. They must be 35 years or younger and currently working in the industry.

Nominate A Rock Star Now

Previous article
Brett Miller joins Olde Wood as general manager
Next article
NTCA rounds out year with December workshops

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NTCA rounds out year with December workshops

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) released its December workshop and training schedule. Six hands-on learning events across two states will be offered....
Read more
News

Brett Miller joins Olde Wood as general manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Magnolia, Ohio—Brett Miller joined Olde Wood Ltd., as general manager. Miller brings more than 34 years of experience in the hardwood flooring industry. “I’m thrilled...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile hosts second annual Tile on the Turf event

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile hosted its second annual “Tile on the Turf” event at Club SI at Churchill Downs. The record-breaking gathering brought together nearly 400...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Supporting the industry matters

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlYkqCJOiHg Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

2026 IUPAT Finishing Industries Forum set for February

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Union of Painters (IUPAT) and Allied Trades will host the 2026 Finishing Industries Forum this February, taking place Feb. 16–18 at...
Read more
Installation

Tarkett extends Masquerade printed wall base collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its Masquerade printed wall base line with new visuals that build on the brand’s digital printing capabilities. The Masquerade collection...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X