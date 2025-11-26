Coverings extends awards deadlines

Las Vegas—Coverings, the most comprehensive tile and stone event in North America, has extended the deadline to Dec. 16 for its two award programs: the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and the Coverings Rock Star program. The winners will be recognized at the show, to be held March 30 – April 2, 2026.

CID Awards

The 2026 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone in residential and commercial projects. As always, multiple entries are accepted and there is no cost to enter.

Coverings Rock Star

The Coverings Rock Stars honor the best and brightest young talent among distributors, retailers, architects, builders, fabricators, installers, contractors and all those involved in the tile and stone industry. If you know of a young industry talent that has a bright future, nominate them to be a Coverings Rock Star. They must be 35 years or younger and currently working in the industry.

