Early’s Carpet wins with Edge Aligned Stores

(Editor’s note: Following is the latest installment of a 10-part series featuring Edge members who signed on to become Mohawk Edge Algned Stores retailers. This segment focuses on the many benefits that Early’s Carpet enjoys.)

For Early’s Carpet in Amissville, Va., Mohawk has been more than just a supplier—it has been a partner in growth, elevating sales teams and keeping the business relevant across generations. Founded in 1966 by John and Lorraine Early, Early’s Carpet began carrying Mohawk products in the early 1970s and has leaned on that relationship ever since.

Today, Sonja Betts, daughter of John and Lorraine and upcoming second-generation owner, said Mohawk’s Edge Aligned Stores program has become a cornerstone of that partnership, bringing both people and products together in ways that directly impact the retailer’s success. “Mohawk has been a great partner because of their people, products and commitment to education,” she explained. “I’ve had the privilege of serving on Mohawk’s Edge Council for the past three years, and what has impressed me most is how much they listen to their retailers. When a company is willing to listen and make changes based on dealer feedback, you know you have a true partner. Pair that with outstanding [programs] and it’s a winning relationship.”

Today, that partnership includes the award-winning Edge Aligned Stores program. For Premier, Preferred and Select Edge retailers Edge Aligned Stores is another level of partnership that comes with distinct advantages. The Edge Aligned Stores benefits include priority placement on Mohawk’s Dealer Locator, first access to product displays, RSA training, co-op support, a dedicated marketing concierge and more. Each dealer taps into the features that are most beneficial to them—Early’s taps into them all.

The Dealer Locator for the win

One of the biggest draws of the program for Betts is priority placement on Mohawk’s Dealer Locator. “One of my favorites is always being at the top of the dealer locator,” she said. “That visibility translates directly into traffic and leads—even from customers an hour or more away. We’re not right in the middle of anything, so it helps us be higher than our competition when people are looking for Mohawk. I want to be that first person on the top line. We’ve received many leads that way.”

First access to displays is key

Karastan. SmartStrand. RevWood. Pergo. PureTech. SolidTech. Dal-Tile. For Early’s, there isn’t a Mohawk brand not represented on the showroom floor. But that is not because the retailer just takes what it is given, but because of the supplier’s consistent and proven performance and quality.

“Mohawk makes it easy to sell their products,” Betts explained. “When you can tell the product story, prove the quality and stand behind it, you have a winning formula. Customers naturally gravitate toward Mohawk because of the trust, innovation and design that back the brand.”

With Edge Aligned Stores, Betts said she’s able to take that one step further—with first access to displays, an Edge Aligned Stores benefit, and speed to market. She pointed to the Karastan Black Label display as an example. “If Mohawk is advertising it and you’ve already got it showing—you’re ready to sell,” she said. “So we have this amazing line of products that we can show our customers before everybody else has it. That’s an advantage.”

Edge Experience Academy

Betts cited the educational components of the Edge Aligned Stores program as a true differentiator. Two of Early’s RSAs recently completed Mohawk’s Edge Experience Academy. One of them, a young RSA, came out top of her class. “She went in with a positive mindset,” Betts said. “I’m a big believer in ongoing training and education. As business owners, we don’t always have the time to provide that ourselves, so having Mohawk step in to keep our team sharp and refreshed is extremely valuable.”

That investment has already paid dividends for Early’s. The RSA in question, only 21 years old, is quickly building a reputation in sales—recently voted “Friendliest Front Office Staff” by a local paper. “I believe she has a bright future in sales, and Mohawk’s training has been a big part of setting her up for success,” Betts said.

Co-op support gives an edge

The additional co-op advertising dollars that come with Edge Aligned Stores are another major advantage. “Additional co-op never hurts,” Betts explained. “Who wouldn’t want funds to do more advertising with?”

She added that the ability to track those dollars in real time through Mohawk Today helps retailers plan campaigns with confidence and maximize their return.

Concierge Service matters

Edge Aligned Stores dealers also gain access to a dedicated concierge, which Betts described as invaluable in navigating day-to-day operations. “It’s nice to actually have a person you can call when you don’t know who you’re supposed to contact,” she said.

Whether it’s for claims, account questions or connecting with the right Mohawk representative, the concierge takes the guesswork out of communication. “If they don’t know the correct answer, they will find out and email you back. That saves us all a lot of time.”

For Betts, Edge Aligned Stores isn’t just about great programs or displays—it’s about the culture of partnership Mohawk brings. “We feel very blessed to be part of the Mohawk Edge Aligned Stores program and are excited to see what the future holds for our partnership,” she said.