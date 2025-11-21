FCIF launches Giving Tuesday campaign for families in crisis

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) announced its Giving Tuesday campaign to support flooring families facing medical crises. The campaign takes place Dec. 2 and asks the flooring community to give relief to colleagues in crisis.

FCIF has provided direct financial assistance for more than four decades. The foundation supports flooring professionals who face catastrophic injuries, severe illnesses or life-changing disabilities. Gifts help cover medical bills, housing, utilities, in-home care and other urgent needs that stabilize families during overwhelming times.

“Thank you to FCIF for being a hand of hope as I continue to face this battle,” said Randi, a recent FCIF grant recipient and a 20-year industry veteran. She faced a cancer recurrence in 2024 that led to rising medical bills and weeks of missed work. FCIF stepped in to relieve the financial pressure and help her family regain stability.

This year’s Giving Tuesday effort highlights how individual generosity can change lives. Personal gifts of $500 or more earn membership in the Flooring Family Fellows society, a group of donors committed to supporting their community with care and generosity.

Ways to support Giving Tuesday

