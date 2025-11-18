Walk into almost any flooring store and you will see the same displays, the same samples, the same brands. Wall-to-wall sameness. That is why the first question out of so many mouths is “What is your price?”

Friend, if the only thing that sets you apart is price, you’re in trouble. Competing on price is a rat-race down the drain—and the big boxes will always win that race. You need to compete on something different: trust, expertise and value. In other words, you need to make the shift from commodity seller to trusted advisor.

Why you?

Everyone shopping for flooring is silently asking: “Why should I buy from you instead of your competitor?” Most dealers do a lousy job of answering that question.

The way out is to craft clear, compelling answers to that question. Your answer becomes the backbone of your marketing, your sales process, the way you and your team interact with clients—everything.

Differentiate or drown

Differentiation is about standing for something your competitors do not. For example:

A “Design Confidence Guarantee” that promises clients will love the end result or you will make it right.

A 5-star installation service that provides an excellent installation, leaves the home cleaner than before and eliminates the anxiety that many homeowners feel about having workers in their home.

Consistently showing up in the community with homeowner education, tips and real expertise instead of just pushing promotions.

When you stand for something, you stop blending in.

Educate instead of pitch

Commodity sellers push products. They schlep prospects around the showroom saying things like: “This carpet is on sale.” “Our prices won’t be beat.”

Trusted advisors take their clients through a consultative process. They say things like: “Based on what you told me about your busy household and pets, here are two carpet options that will hold up, resist stains and still feel soft underfoot. Here is the difference between them.”

That shift alone elevates you to trusted advisor and empowers you to command top dollar.

Connection creates loyalty

Most dealers go silent after the sale. That is the dumbest mistake made by our industry—and it’s rampant. Trusted advisors stay connected. Monthly newsletters, homeowner tips, project showcases—these are no longer “extra.” They are mandatory tools that keep you top of mind.

The trusted advisor advantage

Price-focused dealers attract price-shopping, time-wasting bottom feeders. Trusted advisors attract quality buyers who value expertise, reliability and peace of mind. The difference shows up in their margins and in how they feel about their business.

Trusted advisor positioning takes thought, consistency and a willingness to show up in ways your competitors don’t. That is why most dealers never bother. But it is also why the few who do reap the reward.

Speaking & Webinars. Jim Augustus Armstrong is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions, and full execution. To inquire about booking Jim or setting up a custom event, contact: Support@FlooringSuccessSystems.com.