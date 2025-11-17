NWFA completes 81st home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
News

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 81st home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The program builds mortgage-free, custom smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders.

The home dedication for retired U.S. Army Sergeant Matthew Krumwiede took place June 12 in Bellevue, Idaho. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Metropolitan Hardwood Floors.

Sergeant Krumwiede enlisted in the Army after graduating high school and served in the infantry. While leading his squad on patrol in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) while returning fire. Despite receiving immediate aid, his injuries resulted in the loss of both legs.

“Sergeant Krumwiede endured nearly 50 surgeries following his injury,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA CEO. “He spent close to a year in the hospital—first in intensive care, then in the burn unit and finally in rehabilitation. His new home will eliminate many daily challenges and serve as an enduring reminder of our gratitude for his service. We’re honored to partner with Metropolitan Hardwood Floors to provide beautiful wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 81 homes already completed, NWFA is working with its members to source flooring for 18 more R.I.S.E. homes. These projects are currently in various stages of planning and construction. So far, 161 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services across the U.S. The total value of these contributions exceeds $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.

