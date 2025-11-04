Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

Reedsville, Pa.—Peachey Hardwood Flooring (PHF), a leading producer of handcrafted hardwood flooring, announced the appointment of Michael Martin as vice president of sales and marketing. Martin joins the company after a 14-year tenure as president and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). During his leadership, he guided the organization through a major turnaround and period of expansion.

In his new role, Martin will oversee sales and marketing initiatives. He will build on Peachey’s heritage of craftsmanship while driving new growth for the company. His extensive industry experience and focus on long-term relationships will help guide the company’s next phase of expansion.

“In my time as a leader in this industry, I had the unique opportunity to see many mills in North America, as well as abroad,” Martin said. “With its tradition of Amish craftsmanship, quality of Appalachian wood species and investments in the latest AI-driven milling technology, Peachey Hardwood Flooring stands out as a leader committed to quality. With recent capacity increases and plans for brand expansion, there is tremendous potential to make a positive, authentic and long-term difference in the entire marketplace.”

Recognized by CEO Update as a top association CEO, Martin led the NWFA’s recovery after the housing crisis. He built strong partnerships across the industry during his tenure. He advanced key initiatives that supported both the hardwood and flooring sectors.

Martin’s leadership at NWFA

During his time at NWFA, Martin guided the organization to record financial strength and growth. He also helped launch the Real American Hardwood Coalition (RAHC). Martin played a key role in developing the first nationwide hardwood awareness campaign. The campaign aired on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

“Michael’s leadership has always been about collaboration and foresight, which are principles we value highly at Peachey Hardwood Flooring,” said Don Coleman, CEO of PHF. “His proven ability to grow and unify an industry makes him the ideal person to help us expand our brand and connect with a new generation of clients.”

Martin’s appointment reflects PHF’s dedication to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation. Jeff Fairbanks, president of Peachey Hardwood Flooring and past chairman of NWFA, added, “Working alongside Michael, I saw firsthand his commitment to advancing the entire wood flooring industry through initiatives like the RAHC and the Gary Sinise Foundation’s RISE program. Peachey has long supported this effort to provide mobility through hard surfaces back to veterans and first responders who lost multiple limbs in service.”

This approach defines the company’s vision and direction. The commitment is captured in its brand statement, “The Beauty of Nature. Perfected.”