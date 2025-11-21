Retailers React: What have you done to drive business?

By Ken Ryan
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What have you done to drive business?

Here are their responses:

“We have connected on some nice promotions on the retail side of our business while our top builders have been busy over that time period as well. We’ve had a solid run of sales over the past four months and are hopeful the momentum will continue.”

 

—Eric Langan

Carpetland USA,

Davenport, Iowa

“We had over 200 years of combined industry experience retire this year. It forced us to be scrappy, creative and challenged the traditional way we do business. Through that, we have built a brand-new team; we keep improving our metrics each month as they gain more confidence in their roles. As we wrap up 2025, we are a stronger, closer-knit team.”

 

—Matt Wien

Marshall Flooring

Mayfield Heights, Ohio

“Our retail and multi-family businesses have resulted in improved retail traffic and higher tickets. On the multi-family side, we have taken market share that has contributed to very healthy year-over-year growth. Our diverse approach to the market has helped us vs. being more singularly focused on only a couple business categories.”

—Craig Phillips

The Flooring Edge

Akron, Ohio

“We have made a significant shift in our advertising spend. We made a major push toward getting reviews, which has made a big difference in our organic search results; 50%+ of our ad spend is now geared toward digital/social media. We are still using traditional media, but we are seeing great results from our digital efforts.”

—Pete Rubando

Giant Floor Carpet One, Scranton, Pa.

“We are spending a lot of money to bring people through the front doors. We advertise 50 out of 52 weeks. All networks—streaming, all digital channels, billboards etc.”

—Kevin Rose

Carpetland USA

Rockford, Ill.

