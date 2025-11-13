Rugs USA launches Carmeon Hamilton rug collection

New York—Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs, announced the launch of the Carmeon Hamilton x Rugs USA collection, the designer’s first solo product collaboration.

“We are so thrilled to bring Carmeon’s first rug collection to market,” said Koorosh Yaraghi, founder and CEO of Rugs USA. “Her personality, her warmth and bold style come through in each piece. We’re in love with this collection and we know these rugs will excite our customers.”

Carmeon Hamilton, host of HGTV’s Reno My Rental and winner of the first season of HGTV Design Star: Next Gen, brings her signature style to this exclusive collection available only through Rugs USA.

“When I designed this collection, I drew from everything that inspires me—from the colors I’ve seen while traveling, the textures I love to layer and those bold global patterns that really bring a space to life,” Carmeon said. “Every rug is made to feel collected and soulful. Pieces that don’t just feel nice, but that pull a room together.”

The collection features 21 handcrafted designs made from natural fibers such as wool and cotton. Each rug is available in multiple sizes and crafted using a mix of hand-tufted, flatweave and hand-hooked constructions. Several designs include both loop and cut pile to add depth and texture.

Each rug reflects Carmeon’s blend of Southern warmth and bold, expressive style. From woven stripes to dimensional patterns, every design plays with depth, movement and texture. The palette includes earthy neutrals, lush greens and rich accents.