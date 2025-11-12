Shaw’s EcoWorx Resilient receives HPDC award

By FCNews Staff
EcoWorx ResilientDalton—Shaw Industries announced that its EcoWorx Resilient flooring has garnered yet another award—this time it is one of four recipients of the 2025 Material Health All-Star Innovation Award by the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC).

HPDC bestows this award to organizations that have demonstrated leadership in manufacturer-led innovation and transparent material health disclosure, and are actively evolving their products to reduce and eliminate the use of harmful substances in building products.

“We are honored to see EcoWorx Resilient recognized for its role in advancing material health and circular design,” said Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw Industries. “This achievement reflects our team’s long-standing commitment to material health, transparency and meeting customer sustainability preferences without compromising on design, performance or cost.”

Building on the legacy of EcoWorx carpet tile—launched in 1999 as the industry’s first PVC-free and fully recyclable carpet product—EcoWorx Resilient uses similar ingredients in a hard surface format. It carries a Health Product Declaration (HPD), Declare label and product-specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), and is expected to be Cradle to Cradle Certified later this year.

EcoWorx Resilient is also Greenhealth Approved, Greenguard Gold and Blue Angel certified, underscoring its alignment with rigorous material health standards. Through Shaw’s Environmental Guarantee and re[TURN] Reclamation Program, EcoWorx Resilient can be picked up at the end of its life on the floor at no cost to the customer for a 1,000 square foot minimum, supporting closed-loop recycling and product stewardship.

