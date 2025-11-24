Tarkett extends Masquerade printed wall base collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its Masquerade printed wall base line with new visuals that build on the brand’s digital printing capabilities. The Masquerade collection is part of Tarkett’s Johnsonite family of wall base systems. The technology offers broad design flexibility.

“The refreshed Masquerade collection aligns with current commercial design trends, especially in luxury vinyl tile and heterogeneous sheet,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett North America. “The customization options are also ideal for tough renovation projects that need precise color matching.”

The extended line includes 14 terrazzo-inspired patterns, 16 wood visuals, two concrete visuals and a painterly abstract design. Digital printing delivers sharp pattern detail and longer repeats in each option. Masquerade is available on 12 profiles across the Johnsonite Millwork and Traditional Base lines. The borders offer the look of natural materials without the installation and maintenance demands of wood or stone. No priming, painting, grouting or finishing is required. The profiles also bend easily around curves and uneven surfaces.

Johnsonite’s digital printing capabilities allow for full customization. Designers can recolor existing visuals to match project palettes. They can also submit original artwork, fabrics or images to create one-of-a-kind wall base designs.

All Johnsonite products are made in America. The Masquerade collection is FloorScore Certified, ortho-phthalate-free and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.