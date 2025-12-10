Artivo Surfaces invests in Walker Zanger to strengthen brands

By FCNews Staff
Livonia, Mich.—Artivo Surfaces announced an initiative to strengthen and elevate the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands. The company is investing in product, logistics and customer service, and aims to restore consistency, improve performance and build toward a stronger future.

Walker Zanger is a long-standing leader in premium surface materials and remains a trusted choice for architects and designers. Anthology is a valued partner for dealer and showroom networks across the country. Both brands hold important positions in the marketplace.

“Walker Zanger and Anthology carry an extraordinary legacy in this industry,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “We know the trust our customers place in these brands. There is still work to be done, but we are using the scale of Artivo Surfaces to build a more unified and efficient operating platform.”

He added that the investment strengthens people, processes, product and operations. Additionally, this investment supports teams, expands product offerings, rebuilds inventory and refines distribution for stronger service levels. It also enhances tools that improve reliability and streamline the customer experience from selection to delivery.

“This effort is about progress and commitment,” Palakodati said. “It is not a flip of a switch but a steady path forward. With a unified platform and the resources of Artivo Surfaces behind them, Walker Zanger and Anthology are positioned to deliver the design leadership and service our customers expect.”

