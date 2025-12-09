Bjelin forms partnership with Urban Surfaces

By FCNews Staff
Viken, Sweden—Bjelin formed a strategic partnership with Urban Surfaces—a California-based flooring company with a strong presence in the builder and multifamily segments. The partnership marks a major step in expanding Bjelin’s reach in residential and commercial markets across the U.S.

The collaboration creates new opportunities for both companies to bring high-performance flooring to more customers. Urban Surfaces will offer a curated range of Bjelin products. The lineup includes Woodura Planks with a brushed surface in L, XL and XXL sizes, Woodura Herringbone and Nadura Tiles.

“We’re particularly enthusiastic about the durability of Bjelin’s hardened wood products, which are well-suited for high-traffic commercial environments,” said Jacob Olsson, VP of product at Urban Surfaces. “Our team is eager to introduce these sustainable, design-forward solutions to customers.”

The California company now has national access to distribute Bjelin’s products through builder channels. Residential efforts will focus on ten key West Coast states by using Urban’s established network and market experience.

“We’re excited to work with a partner that shares our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Bob Naida, Bjelin’s residential and commercial national sales manager in the US. “Urban Surfaces’ strength in the builder and multifamily segment makes them an ideal collaborator as we expand our flooring presence in the US.”

Bjelin said it plans to share more updates as the company continues to grow its business.

Robbins Timber earns 2026 Good Housekeeping award

