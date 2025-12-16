Cyncly partners with Revolution Mills to elevate flooring sales

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCyncly partners with Revolution Mills to elevate flooring sales

Revolution MillsTuscaloosa, Ala.—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, and Revolution Mills, a provider of carpets, luxury vinyl and laminate flooring, announced a digital retailing partnership to simplify the buying experience and drive sales through technology. The collaboration introduces advanced digital tools, including online sample ordering, showroom sample management and room visualization, alongside a new manufacturer website for the Revolution Mills brand.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Revolution Mills, providing powerful digital tools that not only streamline operations but also transform the customer journey,” said John Weller, chief innovation officer, Cyncly Flooring Solutions. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier than ever to visualize and purchase flooring across the thousands of retail partners Cyncly Flooring serves. We’re serious about empowering businesses to thrive in a digital-first world, and are committed to being the most trusted and innovative partner for the flooring industry.”

This initiative is designed to seamlessly connect the brand’s extensive product line directly to retailers’ websites, empowering dealers to deliver an interactive, omnichannel shopping experience that converts online interest into in-store sales. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and supporting independent retailers in the flooring industry.

“We’re dedicated to innovation and equipping our valued retailer partners with the best resources to succeed, which is why this partnership with Cyncly Flooring is so exciting for us,” said Zach Kennedy, president of sales, Revolution Mills. “Joining the Cyncly community and its cutting-edge digital retailing solutions will enable our dealers to offer an outstanding shopping experience, driving increased engagement and sales.”

The enhanced partnership provides retailers with access to state-of-the-art digital tools aimed at simplifying the buying experience and driving sales through technology. Key benefits for retailers include:

  • Enhanced online shopping experience: Consumers can now visualize Revolution Mills products directly in their own homes using an integrated room visualizer, bringing products to life before an in-store visit.
  • Simplified sales process: Retailers gain valuable insights by identifying products consumers are engaging with online, streamlining the sales journey when customers enter the showroom.
  • Seamless manufacturer collaboration: The partnership ensures efficient fulfillment of samples and digital assets, all powered by Revolution Mills, reinforcing their commitment to supporting their dealer network.

The partnership aims to drive new dealer adoption of Revolution Mills products and power growth for the Revolution Mills EPP (Enhanced Partnership Program). Further, Cyncly and Revolution Mills said they are committed to educating retailers on the profound benefits of digital retailing, particularly focusing on visualization, efficient sample ordering and enhanced merchandising.

