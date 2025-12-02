Decocer debuts Abaco collection

By FCNews Staff
Castellón, Spain—Decocer introduced the Abaco collection, a porcelain stoneware line that updates the traditional 10 × 10cm format with a precise and contemporary approach. The collection draws from the order and clarity of the abacus and uses each tile as a modular unit that supports clean patterns and controlled visual rhythms.

Made in matte porcelain stoneware, Abaco offers a clean and tactile surface. Its balanced palette ranges from whites, sands and earth tones to greys, greens and black. The uniform color of each piece supports clear layouts and stable patterns that create calm, organized backgrounds.

The design

The 10 × 10 format allows designers to work with precise grids and structured compositions. Its intuitive modularity produces clear surface readings and smooth transitions between areas. Abaco integrates into residential, commercial and hospitality projects and supports layouts that range from minimal to more expressive configurations.

The palette includes Blanc, Sand, Linen, Cotto, Pewter, Flora, Austral and Nero. Each tone was developed to coordinate with the others. The colors support both soft combinations and strong contrasts that reinforce architectural intent.

Grout selection drives the visual impact of the surface. Matching grout tones create smooth and continuous planes. Contrasting grout tones highlight the grid and emphasize the modular rhythm. This flexibility lets designers adjust the intensity of the surface without changing the composition.

A modular approach to contemporary design

Abaco’s porcelain stoneware construction makes it suitable for walls and floors in indoor or outdoor settings. It provides a consistent reading across spaces and supports projects that need durable, versatile materials.

Additionally, Abaco provides a clear system for organizing surfaces. It supports architectural projects with a quiet presence and allows designers to work with logic, structure and tactile simplicity.

